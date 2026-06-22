‘In the City’ Star Danielle Olivera Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘Here Early but Safe’

Danielle Olivera is officially a mom!

The Bravo star and fashion-tech founder welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Aidan Santos Heavey, with partner Eoin Heavey on Sunday, June 21.

Olivera Welcomed Her Son 10 Weeks Early

Heavey shared the news in an emotional Father’s Day Instagram post, revealing that their son arrived 10 weeks ahead of schedule and is currently receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mum and dad. He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for his first 2/3 months in this world but mum and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon,” Heavey wrote.

He also praised Olivera for her strength during the unexpected delivery.

“Fitting for his mum, Aidan translates to ‘fiery one’ or ‘bringer of fire’ and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10pm on Friday going to emergency room at 3am in Southampton then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony brook for a further 24 hours,” he continued.

Heavey went on to thank the medical team who cared for Olivera and their newborn son.

“Nurses, doctors, everyone at @stonybrookmedicine are incredible – we are mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his first Father’s Day, Heavey added, “Dad was a nervous, terrified, sobbing mess but couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day.”

Although Olivera did not make a separate feed post announcing Aidan’s arrival, she reshared Heavey’s message to her Instagram Stories and offered a brief update of her own.

“here early but safe and we couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

Fans Quickly Sent Their Congrats and Well Wishes to the Couple

Friends, fans and fellow reality TV personalities quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support for the new parents as they begin their NICU journey.

“Omg! Congrats! Sending all of you lots of strength welcome to the world sweet Aidan,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “So happy for you both,” while a third added, “can’t wait to meet you Aidan.”

Others shared encouraging messages, including, “Congrats mate, thinking of you and your family,” and, “sending warm thoughts! congratulations mom & dad!”

One commenter wrote, “We love our little guy what a special Father’s Day!”

Olivera first announced she was expecting her first child with Heavey in May.

In her post, she shared her baby bump and wrote, “Baby Heavey on the way.”

Since announcing her pregnancy she was frequently posting updates on social media.

The pregnancy news capped off a transformative year for the Brooklyn-based entrepreneur.

She recently moved in with Heavey and joined “In the City.”

Best known for her years on Summer House, Olivera has chronicled major milestones in her personal and professional life on reality television.

Now, she and Heavey are preparing for their newest chapter as parents while supporting their son through his first weeks in the NICU.