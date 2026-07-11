Danielle Olivera Shares Adorable New Photo and Health Update on Baby Aidan

Danielle Olivera is giving fans another heartwarming glimpse into her newborn son’s journey.

The “In the City” star took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, to share a sweet new photo of baby Aidan Santos Heavey, who continues to receive care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after arriving about 10 weeks early.

In the adorable snap, Aidan was dressed in what Olivera called his very first Wimbledon-inspired outfit, complete with a heartfelt shoutout to the family member who gifted it.

“Aidan in his first outfit (thanks to auntie V 💙),” she wrote.

The Bravo star revealed that her partner, Eoin Heavey, had already come up with the perfect nickname for the tiny ensemble.

“Eoin dubbed them his Wimbledon whites.”

While celebrating the cute milestone, the reality star also gave followers an honest look at the emotional ups and downs that come with having a premature baby in the NICU.

“He’s a feisty and mighty little one,” she shared. “Makes mama go crazy when he gets tachy or brady but loves his cuddles.”

The terms “tachy” and “brady” refer to episodes of an unusually fast or slow heart rate, something that can be carefully monitored in premature infants receiving specialized care.

Olivera also found a little humor amid the challenges of new parenthood, joking about how she and Heavey have divided diaper duties.

“Dad in charge of poop diapers for the time being… he appears to be working on one now,” she wrote.

Olivera Has Been Spending Her Time in the NICU

The latest update comes just days after Olivera shared how different life has looked since she and Heavey welcomed their son.

Earlier this month, she revealed that the couple had finally spent their first night back at home after Aidan’s birth, though their days are now centered around traveling back and forth to visit him in the hospital.

“Last night was our first time sleeping at home since we had Aidan,” she wrote on July 2. “We’ll be commuting to Stony Brook from Williamsburg from now on.”

She admitted the transition has been emotional as they adjust to life as new parents while waiting for the day they can finally bring their son home.

“LOTS of emotions,” Olivera shared.

She also celebrated one especially meaningful milestone during that visit, revealing she had been able to enjoy precious skin-to-skin time with her baby.

The Couple Announced They Became Parents on Father’s Day

Olivera and Heavey first announced Aidan’s arrival in a Father’s Day post shared by Heavey, who explained that their son was born on June 21.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” he wrote. “He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

Heavey also thanked the doctors and nurses at Stony Brook Medicine for caring for both Olivera and their newborn while sharing the special meaning behind their son’s Irish name.