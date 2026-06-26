‘In the City’ Star Danielle Olivera Shares First Photos of Son Aidan After He Arrives 10 Weeks Early

Danielle Olivera is giving fans their first glimpse of her newborn son after his unexpected early arrival.

On Thursday, June 25, the “In the City” star shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel documenting the days leading up to the birth of her baby boy, Aidan Santos Heavey, who was born 10 weeks premature and is currently receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Olivera Shares the First Pic of Her Baby

The post included a mix of photos and video clips captured before and after Aidan’s birth, offering followers an intimate look at the family’s emotional journey.

Among the first images were moments from Olivera’s 28-week prenatal appointment and a photo of two pizzas.

She jokingly revealed in the caption over the image, “Little did I know this would be the last meal I’d have before giving birth.”

The carousel concluded with the couple’s first photo together with their son. In the black-and-white image, Olivera and partner Eoin Heavey smiled as they looked down at their newborn.

The photo was overlaid with the words, “Worth every second 💙 Ready for our biggest adventure yet,” along with Aidan’s full name.

Reflecting on the whirlwind week, Olivera admitted she is still processing everything that has happened.

“Still processing the last week and then some 🤯 our little guy just couldn’t wait to meet us,” she captioned the post. “More to come but for now, I’m just so happy he’s here and doing well 💙💙.”

Another image showed Heavey holding Olivera’s hand while they were in the hospital together.

“More to share on the wild journey to get here but we did it – best partner in the world,” she wrote across the touching photo.

Aidan’s Birth Was Shared on Father’s Day

The couple first announced Aidan’s birth in a Father’s Day post shared by Heavey, who revealed that their son arrived on June 21.

“Aidan Santos Heavey born June 21, 2026 – 10 weeks early – longest day of the year both solstice wise and for mom and dad,” he wrote. “He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon.”

Heavey also shared the inspiration behind their son’s name while praising Olivera for her strength throughout labor.

“Fitting for his mom, Aidan translates to ‘fiery one’ or ‘bringer of fire’ and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10 p.m. on Friday, going to [the] emergency room at 3 a.m. in Southampton, then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony Brook for a further 24 hours,” he wrote.

He also thanked the medical team caring for both Olivera and their newborn.

Calling everyone at Stony Brook Hospital “incredible,” Heavey said he was a “nervous, terrified, sobbing mess” throughout the experience and “couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day.”

Earlier this week, Olivera also thanked fans for the overwhelming support she has received since announcing Aidan’s birth.

“still getting through so many of your heartfelt messages and NICU journeys – it means more than you’ll ever know that you’re sharing those with me,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

While acknowledging the challenges that remain ahead, Olivera made it clear that she and Heavey are staying hopeful.

“Long road ahead but we’re ready and thankfully not alone,” she wrote.

As Aidan continues his NICU journey, the new parents are leaning on loved ones, medical staff and fans while celebrating every milestone along the way.