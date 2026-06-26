PHOTOS: Andy Cohen Gives Fans a First Look Inside His Dream Hamptons Home

Andy Cohen is giving fans an inside look at one of his favorite places.

Just days after Architectural Digest published an extensive tour of the Bravo executive’s Hamptons getaway, Cohen shared highlights from the feature across his social media accounts, offering followers a glimpse inside the colorful beachfront home he created for himself and his two children, Ben and Lucy.

The post quickly caught the attention of Bravo fans, fellow celebrities and design lovers alike, with many praising the home’s playful personality, stunning ocean views and family-friendly spaces.

Fans Get a Tour of Andy Cohen’s Beachfront Retreat

The home, located in the Hamptons, was designed with Cohen’s longtime friend and interior designer Jackie Greenberg alongside architect Gordon Kahn.

Rather than creating a traditional beach house, Cohen said he wanted a home that reflected his own personality.

“It’s meant to be, quite literally, a fun house,” he explained in the Architectural Digest feature.

Photos shared online showcase nearly every corner of the waterfront property, including a large open-concept living room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the dunes, colorful gathering spaces, playful children’s bedrooms, an outdoor spiral staircase, an exterior shower and multiple decks designed for entertaining.

One of the home’s most eye-catching features is a cedar hot tub overlooking the beach, filled with colorful floating toys that reflect the playful atmosphere Cohen envisioned for the property.

The tour also highlights thoughtful details throughout the home that reflect Cohen’s life as a father. Bright colors, playful patterns and comfortable gathering spaces appear alongside custom design elements, creating a home that feels polished without sacrificing warmth. Rather than resembling a museum-like showpiece, the retreat was clearly designed to be lived in and enjoyed year-round.

The home also features direct beach access, rooftop entertaining areas and expansive outdoor seating designed to take advantage of the ocean views.

Bravo Fans Love the Home’s Playful Personality

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments after Cohen shared the tour.

Among the most noticeable reactions came from fellow Bravo star Lisa Rinna, who joked, “I’m obsessed with this house!!!!! I would say I probably paid for one of the rooms 😂😂😂😂.”

Many fans echoed her enthusiasm.

Several described the property as “an actual dream house,” while others praised how warm and lived-in it feels despite its magazine-worthy design.

One fan wrote that the home feels “cozy and comfortable,” adding that it clearly looks like “a family lives there.”

Another commented that the colorful interiors felt perfectly suited to Cohen’s personality, while others admired how the home balances luxury with spaces designed for everyday family life.

While celebrity homes often emphasize grandeur, many fans seemed drawn to the home’s playful details and relaxed coastal atmosphere, making it feel as personal as it is beautiful.

For Cohen, that appears to have been the goal all along. Instead of creating a formal showpiece, he built a beach house designed to welcome family and friends, embrace the outdoors and celebrate the laid-back lifestyle that first drew him to the Hamptons years ago.