Egypt Sherrod Reveals Her ‘Next Chapter’ After HGTV Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod is not slowing down after HGTV canceled her fan-favorite show, “Married to Real Estate.”

The beloved reality star and husband Mike Jackson are keeping busy as they begin their “next chapter.”

Egypt’s Next Chapter

Sherrod took to social media earlier this week to share photos and videos from the couple’s recent visit to Vietnam.

“Photo dump…. Lost in Vietnam! We have decided that peace is our next chapter. 🙏🏽” she captioned a joint post with Mike.

The couple posed for photos in a boat while donning matching Nón Lá, a traditional Vietnamese hat.

“I now understand why the old man said, ‘Trust the overthinker who says they love you, they’ve thought of every reason not to and still do.’ Now that’s a deep one,” a quote on one of the slides read.

Egypt — whose show was canceled in June 2025 — shared other clips from their trip trying Vietnamese food and drink.

“Today we traveled appx 4 hours by car and 1.5 hours by plane to get to Hoi An…. Bustling City full of craftsmen, tailors, family businesses. I’m excited to explore what relationships can be built here. But one thing is for sure… there is a whole other type of life and vibration out here for us to tap into,” she shared.

Fans praised the Atlanta-based couple for their willingness to explore and prioritize peace.

“Loving the fact that y’all choosing peace and each other,” one follower commented.

“Keep it fun, sexy and spontaneous. Keep the ‘I like You’ flowing, so that the ‘I love you’ remains strong. Protect your peace, health, happiness, and energy…they’re priceless. Never stop pouring into each other,” another wrote.

Life After HGTV

Earlier this year, Sherrod celebrated an “immense” achievement in her career outside of television.

Lenox & Parker announced on March 30 that Sherrod was the recipient of the Madam C.J. Walker Excellence in Business & Media Award.

“From New York radio to real estate, television, entrepreneurship, and the beautiful legacy she continues to build for her family, Egypt Sherrod has shown us what it means to evolve with purpose and lead with class,” the announcement read. “She has mastered the art of reinvention without ever compromising her integrity, turning vision into empire and influence into impact.”

The caption continued, “Today, The Table She Built proudly honors Egypt Sherrod with the Madam C.J. Walker Excellence in Business & Media Award, recognizing a woman who embodies brilliance in business, grace in leadership, and the kind of intentional success that opens doors for generations to come.”

Fans were quick to send their praise to the beloved HGTV star, sending their congratulations in the comments.

“Thank you so very much for this immense honor. My heart is full❤️,” Sherrod responded in the comments section.

In addition to the honor, Sherrod has teased her next big career move in recent months, including a possible TV return.

“Miss seeing y’all on TV bad! But you look absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote in the comments of a January post.

Sherrod responded, “Thank you and we’ll be back soon.“