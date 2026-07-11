Jenny and Dave Marrs Wear Matching Outfits with Their 5 Kids in Beautiful Family Photo: SEE

Jenny and Dave Marrs are often open about their values, and at the top that list is their family of seven.

In a new, beautiful photo shared on Instagram by Jenny, the HGTV couple posed with their five children, Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” stars managed to get all of their kids to wear matching-colored shirts. Jenny and Dave also wore the same blue shade for the adorable family moment.

The Marrs Family Pose for Beautiful Photo

Jenny and Dave’s eldest, twins Nathan and Ben, were born in 2010, PEOPLE reported. They then adopted their daughter Sylvie at the age of 2 years and 7 months in 2013.

While waiting for Sylvie to become their full-time family member after initiating her move from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the HGTV couple became pregnant with their youngest daughter, Charlotte, who was born in 2014, PEOPLE reported. They welcomed their fifth and last child, son Luke, in 2019.

In July, the Marrs celebrated what they refer to as “Family Day” — the anniversary date when Jenny and Dave officially held Sylvie in their arms and welcomed her home.

Jenny opened up about the adoption in an Instagram post from this year’s 12th annual Family Day, where she detailed how the process was delayed for a year when all exit permits for adopted children became unworkable in the DRC.

“Hope had nearly been lost. Despair had slowly seeped in. 602 days of waiting, 602 days of praying and pleading and calling Congressmen and Senators and flying over the sea to beg the US Embassy to help,” she explained. “Emails and letters and phone calls with no traction toward getting her home left us depleted.”

Dave told PEOPLE in a previous interview that seven years before he and Jenny adopted Sylvie, they began their search for the right adoption agency to see their dream adoption come to life.

“I feel like God put [it] on our hearts that she was ours, and right when you knew, it was just like, ‘Yup.’ It was a key in a lock,” Dave told the outlet.

“The emotion of it was really similar to the birth of our bio children — that first time holding them,” Jenny added. “I get emotional thinking about it, ’cause it was just really special.”

When Jenny and Dave began searching adoption agencies in 2012, they looked in Russia and Ethiopia before finding Sylvie’s profile in the DRC by chance.

The same year they adopted Sylvie, their long-running HGTV success took off when “Fixer to Fabulous” premiered. The hit series has since aired seven seasons, with an eighth season greenlit for 14 episodes.

’Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8 to Feature 14 Episodes

The renovation experts shared news of season 8 in June. While the first episode doesn’t have a premiere date just yet, Jenny shared her and Dave’s anticipation in an Instagram post.

“We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes — we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week!” Jenny captioned the video announcement. “We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families. We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so.”

