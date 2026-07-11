Kelly Clarkson Shares Snippet of New Music Days Before Official Release

Kelly Clarkson has spoiled her fans by sharing a snippet of a song she’s officially releasing next week. The American Idol winner, 44, took to Instagram to post a black and white video of herself singing into a microphone in the recording studio. The clip then gains a backing track – the track to her new song – before a small portion of the new song plays over the top of the video.

Lyrics for the new song, which is called “I’d Be Lyin'” include:

“I’d be lyin’ if I said I do You’re hearing only what you wanted to I take a shot every time you lie I’ve never been so d**m drunk in my life”

Fan Reaction

Getty Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Fans went into a frenzy in the post’s comments section, feeling super excited about the new music which will be dropping on July 17.

One user said: “Omg can’t wait!!!!,” followed by a series of flame emojis.

A second shared: “This is smash hit material omg.”

Meanwhile a third, fourth and fifth enthusiastically added “Soooo excited!!,” “Yes beautiful queen I’m so excited,” and “So excited!!! I can’t wait to hear the full song.”

Kelly Announcing She’s Dropping New Music

The post follows an announcement posted by the star earlier this month where she said she is going to be releasing new music.

On July 2 Kelly posted a selfie onto her Instagram page with the simple caption of: “New single? #IdBeLyin Presave link in bio #July17”. Th eannouncement left more than just fans excited at the time. Comments came in from both Spotify and The Voice saying “we’re ready. emotionally and spiritually” and “ready to listen on repeat”.

The release of “I’d Be Lyin'” will be the first new piece of music put out by Kelly since she released “Where Have You Been” last year. The new track release also times perfectly with her upcoming residency in Las Vegas which runs from July 17 up until August 15. The pop powerhouse will be performing ten shows across the four weeks at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with ticket prices starting at approximately $89.

What Else is Kelly Up to Now?

Aside from gearing up to drop her new track and begin her residency in Las Vegas, Kelly is bidding farewell to her much-loved program The Kelly Clarkson Show. It’s due to come to an end once and for good after wrapping up its seventh and final season this fall.

Though the star appears to already be remaining booked and busy, as Kelly is also preparing to return as a judge on The Voice this fall. Kelly has served as a full-time coach on the popular singing competition for 8 years, and she holds the record for being the female coach to walk away with the most winning contestants on her team.

She took a brief hiatus from the show in season 22 but quickly reappeared again to be a part of season 23. Kelly was also a judge on season 29, “Battle of Champions”, where all three of the show’s coaches – Kelly, Adam Levine and John Legend – were all former previous winning coaches.