Kelly Clarkson Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With New Music Announcement

The OG “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson has plenty on her plate these days. As she gets ready to say goodbye to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she is also preparing for her return to “The Voice” this fall. But now she’s giving fans something else to celebrate. The singer surprised followers today by announcing a brand-new single, and the reaction online was immediate as fans shared their excitement for her next era of music.

New Kelly Clarkson Single Coming Soon

In a post on Instagram, it sounds like the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer is ready to release some new music.

In the post, Clarkson shared a photo of herself with the caption, “New Single? 👀 #IdBeLyin Pre-save link in bio! #July17.”

We haven’t had new music from Kelly in a few years. She released her last album, “Chemistry,” in 2023. Her last single, “Where Have You Been,” was released in May 2025. That single happened to be the first independent release since Kelly left Atlantic Records.

Clarkson Returns to Vegas

Kelly’s release of this new single happens to line up perfectly with her return to the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. Clarkson will return with her “Studio Sessions” residency in Las Vegas on July 17.

It just so happens that the day she starts her shows back up in Vegas is the same day she is releasing her new single. You can only assume she will be performing it in Vegas, right? She has dates confirmed for her residency from July 17 through August 15.

Fans React to New Single

Kelly made the big announcement today, and fans were quick to jump on social media to share their excitement.

One fan wrote, “We’d be lyin if we said we weren’t excited!!! 😍,” and another asked, “What genre we talkin about here,” and a third fan wrote, “🤞🏽 Please be Pop Rock, Please be Pop Rock🤞🏽.”

The excitement is real, as the caps were out in full force. This person wrote, “MOTHER IS BACK,” and another fan wrote, “ARE WE GONNA HEAR IT IN VEGAS?!!??,” and another added, “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS IM SO EXCITED.”

New music from Clarkson is something all of her fans are ready for.

The praise continued, as this fan wrote, “Incredible!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 can not waitttt,” and another fan wrote, “I’d be lyin’ if I said this wasn’t my most anticipated release of the year,” and a third fan simply said, “July 17th is officially a national holiday.”

The End of an Era

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Fans are definitely focused on this new music for Kelly, but it’s definitely coming at a time when she is closing an important chapter of her career. After six seasons, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will wrap up in the fall.

Kelly’s final shows have already been taped, so it’s just a matter of NBC airing them before calling it quits on this daytime talk show. The show was a success for Clarkson, though, as it earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. It also gave fans a chance to see another side of the “American Idol” winner.

I mean, who didn’t love her Kellyoke performances? They were always going viral, and other artists were scared of her taking on their songs.

Even though the show is ending, it looks like Kelly will be keeping herself busy with new music and possibly a new album after the release of this single!