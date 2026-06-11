Kelly Clarkson’s Cast & Crew Reveal Emotional Last Day of Filming ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Despite reports that Kelly Clarkson taped the final episode of her eponymous talk show on June 5, 2026, multiple stars and crew members connected to the show revealed in emotional posts on June 11 that they were about to film their last segments with Clarkson, who first rose to fame in 2002 as the original “American Idol” winner.

Clarkson announced in February that she was leaving “The Kelly Clarkson Show” after seven seasons to be more present for her kids following the August 2025 death of their dad and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and to focus on other opportunities, including coaching season 30 of “The Voice” this fall.

According to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” ticket manager 1iota, a taping was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 11, including an interview with Joel McHale. One audience member also posted a photo of her ticket, which listed a 10:15 a.m. showtime.

Lawrence Zarian Says Being on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Was Life-Changing

Among those who shared their grief over the ending of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on June 11 was lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian, who appeared on over 140 episodes of the talk show since its launch in 2019.

Captioning a group of photos of himself with Clarkson from his first time on the show, Zarian wrote, “What started as a ‘let’s see IF this works’ turned into one of my life’s most precious, most glorious, career changing, friendship making chapters of my life. ❤️ Today is the official last taping of our @kellyclarksonshow AND I find myself at a total loss for words. So, until I can wrap my head and heart around all of i, I’m just going to start at the very beginning… ❤️”

Fans flooded his post with comments, expressing how sad they are to see the show end, including one who wrote, “I’m gonna miss it. Taped it everyday since the start so I could watch it after work. 😢 Best talk show ever! You were great on it, always entertaining! Luv ya!”

Meanwhile, Emily Kaufman, known as The Travel Mom, posted on June 9 that she’d filmed her final segments with Clarkson.

“Closing an incredible chapter with my final appearance on @kellyclarksonshow today,” she captioned a photo of herself with Clarkson on the set. “Being part of this show for the last six seasons has been a true blessing. I have loved showcasing destinations, sharing tips and giving away trips with her. Grateful for this amazing opportunity 🙏🏻”

Senior Producer of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Said He Was ‘Struggling to Find the Right Words’ on Last Day of Filming

Senior producer Bryce Mcleay also shared an emotional post on June 11, sharing, “It is the final day of physical production on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and damn, I’m struggling to find the right words for what this experience has meant to me.”

Mcleay wrote that he could tell the show was going to become “something special” while filming the very first episode, noting, “I’m so proud of what we built together and excited to see what comes next. And since I’m still struggling to find the right words, I’ll just say thanks for the memories, TKCS. You were my favorite kind of high. ❤️”

On June 8, stage manager Brandon Higgins shared a pic of himself on the set and wrote that as the show “starts to wrap up, i can’t help but think how badass it has been to be able to work in the legendary studio 6A at 30 rock… i got a gig in this iconic building back in the mid 90s met my wife here couple years later and the rest is history… this place has been a big part of my 32 year tv journey… and i’m honored to have contributed to the television history in these halls…”

According to NBC, new episodes of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will air through the fall of 2026, including some with guest hosts, but a date for the final show’s broadcast has not been announced. On the afternoon of June 11, per 1iota, Mario and Courtney Lopez were scheduled to tape an episode as guest hosts and episode with actress Patricia Clarkson and Chef Michael Vignola.

Meanwhile, Clarkson is due in Los Angeles on June 14 to start filming the Blind Auditions for season 30 of “The Voice” with fellow coaches Adam Levine, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green.