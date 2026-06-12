On This Day in 2002, Millions Tuned In to a Brand-New Reality Show

On June 11, 2002, viewers got their first look at a new singing competition called “American Idol.” What seemed like just another reality TV experiment quickly became a cultural sensation, turning unknown singers into household names and helping launch the careers of stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert. More than two decades later, “American Idol” remains one of the most influential competition shows ever to air on television.

A Massive Ratings Success

“American Idol” was based on the British reality series “Pop Idol.” The show would quickly become a massive ratings success for FOX.

For Season 1, we saw hosts Ryan Seacrest and Brian Dunkleman running the show. The new reality TV singing competition became one of the next major reality competition shows to premiere in the early 2000s.

For fans of “American Idol,” they are sure to remember the original panel of judges. Of course, we had music executive Simon Cowell, record producer Randy Jackson, and singer Paula Abdul.

Over the years, we saw a variety of equally well-known guests serve as judges on “American Idol.” This list includes Keith Urban, Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah Carey.

‘American Idol’ Has Produced Big Names

During that inaugural season, pop sensation Kelly Clarkson became the first person to win “American Idol.” Clarkson, of course, took this win and ran with it. She has had a lengthy career in the music industry, even appearing as a coach on Idol’s biggest competitor, “The Voice.”

In the seasons that followed, we watched as well-known singers would go on to win “American Idol’s” top prize. Those winners in Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Taylor Hicks, David Cook, Caleb Johnson, and Trent Harmon.

According to Billboard, “Idol has spawned 345 Billboard chart-toppers and a platoon of pop idols, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry, Fantasia, Ruben Studdard, Jennifer Hudson, Clay Aiken, Adam Lambert, and Jordin Sparks, while remaining a TV ratings juggernaut.”

Revival Brings ‘American Idol’ Back

“American Idol” debuted on FOX on June 11, 2002. It definitely stayed at the top of the TV ratings charts for many years.

However, we started to see a slip in viewership, and some fans of the show seemed to be losing interest. In shocking news, FOX decided not to renew the series, and it came to an end on April 7, 2016.

Just a few short years later, ABC decided to breathe new life into the singing competition. Starting on March 11, 2018, episodes of the long-running reality show started airing on ABC.

We have seen some pretty amazing judges and contestants, including the current judges of Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

After 24 years, the show’s impact can still be felt across both television and the music industry. The show has introduced us to future Grammy winners and chart-topping artists. The show remains a launching pad for aspiring performers.

The show has adapted with the times, embracing the impact of social media, streaming, and changing viewing habits of the “American Idol” faithful. In the end, the formula behind the show has always remained the same: give talented singers a chance to chase their dreams in front of millions of viewers.