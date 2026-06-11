Keith Urban Reveals the Unexpected Source of Comfort During a Difficult Year

Keith Urban has spent decades topping the country music charts, but his latest project came from a place few fans would expect. As the singer navigated one of the most challenging periods of his personal life, the former “American Idol” judge found solace not in a traditional country record, but in the laid-back sounds of yacht rock. Now, Urban is opening up about how that surprising musical detour inspired his new album, “Flow State,” and helped him find a sense of calm amid the chaos.

Connecting With People

Urban, 58, has released 12 studio albums during his career, winning 13 CMA Awards during that time. However, he went in a different direction with this new album, which has surprised many, including Urban.

He told the Associated Press he didn’t see this genre swap coming, stating, “I didn’t either, no.” For “Flow State,” it includes 10 yacht rock covers and an original song with Michael McDonald.

What brought on a yacht rock album from Urban? It seems it’s all about the ability of the music to connect people.

Urban said, “One theme, one feeling, one emotion that just lets us all exhale for a minute — and look up and see a blue sky — just for three minutes and 30 seconds, is so needed.”

No Intentions of Making an Album

While Urban seemed connected to the yacht rock theme, they didn’t know they would be creating his next album. It looks like Urban recorded two songs in one day with his band and producer Dann Huff.

However, they knew they had something special and kept going back to the studio.

Urban said, “I thought, well, maybe this will be an EP, something that’s in between albums. It really took on a life of its own.”

And with that, “Flow State” was born.

An ‘Antidote’ To the Stresses

While making this album, Urban was going through a very difficult year. The “Somebody Like You” singer wanted the songs on the album to be as meaningful now as they were when they were originally released.

Urban said, “The music was almost an antidote to the stresses of the times. And I think the reason it hits now is for the exact same reason it did back then, which is — there’s just so much divisiveness.”

Urban has been going through a difficult year. The former “American Idol” judge and actress Nicole Kidman officially divorced in January after being married for 19 years.

Urban added about the album, “The record’s called ‘Flow State’ for a really good reason. It really was about just constant movement. And yeah, it was a challenging record to make at the same time, for something that kind of sounds so effortless. It was quite a juxtaposition at the time. But I’m really grateful for the way that the record turned out and obviously, I’m very, very protective of my family, and I’ve remained that way the whole time.”

“Flow State” will be available on digital platforms and CD starting June 12.