Grand Ole Opry Host Bill Cody Passes Away at 67 as Tributes Pour In

The country music world is mourning one of its most beloved and trusted voices. Bill Cody was a longtime WSM Radio personality and host at the Grand Ole Opry. He spent decades connecting fans to country music, and news has now come out that he died at age 67. With the news of his passing, tributes from the country music world began pouring in, including from Carly Pearce, Randy Travis, Jo Dee Messina, Dierks Bentley, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Cody Battled Heart Issues

The death of Bill Cody was first announced by WSM Radio on social media. His death came after Cody started suffering from heart issues back in May.

In the post, WSM Radio wrote, “’It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend and beloved WSM voice, Bill Cody.”

They continued, “Bill’s voice also became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, where he frequently served as host, including Opry Country Classics. His work extended across television and syndicated radio, bringing country music to audiences far beyond Nashville.’

Back in May, his daughter, Hannah Davis, wrote on Facebook about her father being “admitted to the ICU in heart failure and kidney failure.”

Davis added, “After weeks of being on a roller coaster of emotions, tests, dialysis, medications, steps forward and steps backward, it was determined earlier this week that his only option for survival would be a double transplant, heart and kidney. We need a miracle, and we know God is able. Please, if you’re able, stop and pray for these things. Our family can’t thank you enough. We love you all.”

A Standout Career

Cody was a native of Alabama. In 2008, he was inducted into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame. In 2024, he also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Variety reported there are plans to posthumously induct him into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame later this year.

At the Grand Ole Opry, Cody hosted “Opry Country Classics.” He also hosted regular weekend editions of the Opry.

Other hosting credits included “Master Series” for GAC, “Tennessee’s Wild Side” for public television, and the syndicated radio shows “Classic Country Weekend With Bill Cody” and “Pure American Country.”

The live broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry this Saturday night will be dedicated to Cody.

Country Music Tributes Pour In

After the news of Cody’s passing, the tributes started pouring in from the country music community.

Garth Brooks wrote, “There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody.”

Dierks Bentley said, “Country music has lost one of its pillars. Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter, or musician. No one loved country music, its history, and its characters more than Bill Cody. Prayers to his family and Charlie and Kelly and everyone that knew and loved him at WSM and the Opry.”

Randy Travis commented, “Bill Cody will always be the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ in country music!,” and Jake Owen added, “Tough loss for our Country Music family… ❤️.”

Kelsea Ballerini commented, “The kindest and most genuine soul. a love for everyone. what a loss. you will be missed by many, bill. 💔”

Carly Pearce wrote, “We love you Bill. ❤️,” while Jo Dee Messina wrote, “My sweet friend! I’m so grateful that I got to see you and spend time with you yesterday. You were always a safe place for me. I love you so much. 💜 I will miss you, for now. I find peace in knowing you had such a rich relationship with Jesus and I will see you in the midst of Gods glory.”

Tributes continue to pour in from across the country music world. Cody’s legacy as a trusted voice, passionate advocate, and beloved friend will live on forever.