‘The Walking Dead’ Star Mourns Heartbreaking Loss: ‘No Words’

“The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is mourning a heartbreaking personal loss after the death of his beloved donkey, Paxton.

The actor, who portrays Negan Smith in the hit post-apocalyptic series, shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 1.

“No words really. Just the memories of a beautiful boy that never knew he was a donkey,” Morgan began his lengthy tribute. “I loved him. From the day I helped his mama give birth, Paxton figured he was either a person, or a dog at minimum. He was the light of mischief… and the mischief of mischief.”

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Emotional Tribute After Beloved Donkey’s Death

Morgan revealed that his donkey was rushed to a veterinary hospital for treatment, but ultimately did not survive.

“Woke yesterday and he couldn’t get up… vets all came, and he sat in my lap for hours while a team of wonderful folks worked on him,” the actor shared. “It was decided we’d rush him to Cornell veterinarian hospital for best treatment… never crossed my mind I’d lose him. That I’d not see him again. Still reeling.”

Morgan continued, “Can’t process at all. It’s part of farm life… we’ve dealt with loss. It’s never easy. But Paxton? I can’t imagine farm without him.”

Following his donkey’s passing, the “Watchmen” star said he was “up all night checking on his friends,” adding that there were still “so many unanswered questions as to why and what happened.”

“We think we know… but until I’m sure, I’ll be watching his little herd,” Morgan wrote. “Got up every hour all night… only ones more depressed are his mom, ‘mama’ and his donk bestie ‘princess’ who are devastated.”

Fans Rally Behind the Actor

Morgan also shared that his wife, “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton, and their children were away from home when Paxton passed away.

“Selfishly, I wish they were… but better for kids for now to be having fun,” the actor admitted. “Because this is just too hard.”

Morgan concluded his tribute, “I know many loved Paxton, followed him from his birth and ask daily about him. Now you know… he’s with Bandit, who he adored… mostly because he thought he really was a dog and bandit would try to sneak him into house… Rest in peace my boy. We love you so much. You taught us all, but especially me, more than you’ll ever know… mostly just by listening to my stories and gracing me, all of us, with patience and love.”

Fans were quick to send their love for Morgan and his family amid the heartbreaking loss.

Someone wrote, “A beautiful boy who never knew he was a donkey. What a way to be remembered. I’m so sorry for your loss, Jeffrey. Thinking of you, Hilarie and everyone at Mischief Farm.”

A fan commented, “So sorry for your loss. A pet is like having a child. Sending you lots of love through this hard time.”

Another added, “Oh, it breaks my heart to hear about Paxton. I read Hil’s book years ago, and she talked about your special bond with him. I’m so very sorry. From one animal lover to the next, here is a big hug. I’m so sorry.”