One of the Biggest Video Game Horror Movie Sequels Just Quietly Dropped on Netflix

It’s one of those cases of “blink, and you miss it.” “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” is finally on Netflix, and that’s where it will remain for the rest of 2026.

The biggest video game horror movie sequel of 2025 originally streamed on Peacock after its theatrical run. The movie is going to remain on Netflix for at least the rest of the year, as the latest live-action deal is similar to that with DreamWorks and Illumination, the two animation arms of Universal, where Netflix gets the movies for 10 months after an initial four-month run on Peacock.

That’s plenty of time, right? The downside is that the first movie, “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” is only available to stream on Peacock, so now you need to switch between the two platforms if you want to get the full effect. There’s a reason DVD sales are going nowhere!

What Is ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ About?

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard attend the “Five Nights At Freddy’s 2” premiere presented by Universal Pictures And Blumhouse at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

The horror sequel picks up a year after the events of the first one. It’s all about “Fazfest,” the town’s major annual event, and you know it means trouble. Those animatronics aren’t staying dead for long, and this time, a new wave of vengeful toys is here.

Still based on the video game of the same name, the sequel expands the lore in an exciting way. It’s time to get into the details of Freddy’s origins. We got just a glimpse of the horror in the first movie, as that was more focused on Mike simply surviving, but now that new bots are out, everyone needs to understand the origins to prevent the terrifying encounters ever again.

Matthew Lillard returns as William Afton, and he’s not alone from the “Scream” universe this time. He teams up with “Scream” co-star Skeet Ulrich. McKenna Grace and Wayne Knight also star in this latest release, which also sees the return of Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail.

Audiences Approve of the Video Game Sequel

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” theatrical merchandise is seen on display as Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present Toy Freddy AMC appearances at AMC CityWalk on December 04, 2025 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse)

While critics didn’t have many great things to say about “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2,” it’s clear that is due to them not quite being fans of the game. Video game fans have great things to say, as the movie really delves into the lore from the horror franchise.

Financially, it was a hit for Blumhouse and Universal. With a budget of between $36 and $51 million, it smashed that during the post-Thanksgiving opening weekend, making $63 million. It went on to make $239.6 million globally, making it clear that a third movie in the franchise is necessary.

Yes, a third movie is on the way. There will be some changes behind the scenes, as Gary Dauberman is taking over the script writing from Scott Cawthon. However, Cawthon will stick around to executive produce, and Emma Tammi is slated to return as director. There are currently no details about this third installment, except that it is set to adapt the third game in the horror franchise, which focuses on “Fazbear Fright.”

It’s set for a 2027 release date, and this is set to be the end. After all, it’s the end of the video game storylines, and there’s no need to go past them.