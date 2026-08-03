‘Really Hopeful’ New Update Teases Third Season of ‘Big Little Lies’

The last time viewers saw HBO hit “Big Little Lies” was when the second season concluded in 2019.

The show was showered in critical acclaim and awards, boasting an A-list cast led by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Fans figured the series had run its course — until 2023, when Kidman publicly announced that a third season was in the works. “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” Kidman said, as reported by Vulture.

The next year, Kidman told Variety that she and Witherspoon had been “texting every day” about the third season, which was followed by a September 2025 report that HBO had officially greenlit new season.

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Actress Kathryn Newton, who played the daughter of Witherspoon’s character in the first two seasons, offered a “hopeful” update while appearing at the premiere of her new film, “The Devil’s Mouth.”

“I’m really, really, really, really hopeful,” Newton told People.

“I think good things. I think good things about ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3,” she added. “I would love that for all of us.”

The Wheels Are Turning

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In September 2025, Deadline reported that Francesca Sloane (Prime Video’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”) has been brought onboard to write the screenplay for the first episode of the third season. She’ll also serve as executive producer, along with series creator David. E. Kelley.

The series will be based on author Lianne Moriarty’s followup to “Big Little Lies,” “Big Little Truths,” scheduled to be published later this month.

“It has been a decade since the infamous quiz night at Pirriwee High. A man died. Accusations of murder were rife. For mothers and best friends Madeline, Celeste and Jane, it still feels like it happened yesterday. Never mind that their kids have grown into grouchy teenagers,” reads the synopsis of the novel from publisher Penguin.

“So here’s Madeline — carefully planning her 50th birthday party, little realizing she’s about to be upstaged. And Jane — so busy congratulating herself on her happy marriage to Tom, she hasn’t noticed it’s not. While Celeste, haunted by memories of her dead husband, fears what her mother-in-law will do next,” the synopsis continues. “When the school receives an anonymous package containing a severed human finger, (un-severed) fingers get pointed. Is this a lie masquerading as the truth?”

A Close-Knit Cast

Speaking with Deadline in June 2026, Woodley, confirmed that a third season of “Big Little Lies” was “supposedly” happening, and she was looking forward to reuniting with her co-stars.

“I love my girls. That’s what makes it so special,” she said. “We’re each other’s people. We love each other and we’re here for each other and, also, it’s a blast to play these characters.”

She added, “I’m really excited about the third season, and for the opportunity that might exist in exploring who these ladies are 10 years later. We’re all 10 years older. The children are all 10 years older. They’re not really children anymore and most of them are adults now. So the prospect of that is very cool.”

‘Getting the Band Back Together’

Kelley also confirmed that “Big Little Lies” was gearing up for a new season.

“We’re getting the band back together, and it should be a good run again,” he told People back in April, but insisted that he’s “not allowed” to share any further details.