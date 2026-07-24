Nicole Kidman’s Mystery Man Identified, Head of L.A. Private Equity Firm

Nicole Kidman has been making headlines after being spotted in Italy with an unidentified man in the wake of her divorce from Keith Urban last year.

OK Magazine reported that Kidman was photographed with a “handsome mystery man” on a hotel baclony in Portofino.

Reports of a new man in her life began surfacing last month, and Page Six is reporting that “mystery man” is no longer a mystery.

Private Equity Investor

According to Page Six, the “Big Little Lies” star’s companion is Michael Reinstein, described as a “private equity investor.”

So who is Reinstein? Back in 2022, the Los Angeles Business Journal ran a brief profile of him.

Reinstein is the founder, chair and CEO executive of Regent, a Beverly Hills-based private equity firm that he launched in 2013.

Per the Journal, Regent “has acquired large-cap companies across the globe. It recently acquired the entire Hanes European Innerwear business which includes iconic brands such as Playtex. Last year, Regent acquired the Club Monaco fashion brand from Ralph Lauren. Regent’s diverse portfolio also includes Escada, La Senza and the Diamondback and Redline bicycle brands.”

Reinstein began his career as an attorney, initially as a junior staffer working under President Ronald Reagan.

A native of L.A., he’s a graduate of USC, and also attended Southern Methodist University before getting his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law.

According to Hello!, Reinstein and Kidman appear to be well acquainted.

“The pair appeared completely at ease in each other’s company, lingering on the terrace with no apparent rush to end their conversation,” the magazine reports. “In one image, Reinstein leaned casually against a brick wall with a broad smile, while Nicole rested her arms on the balcony railing as a gentle breeze caught her signature strawberry-blonde hair.”

A Shocking Split

While the nature of Kidman’s relationship with Reinstein is yet to be revealed, this potential new romance arrives less than a year after her split from Keith Urban.

Kidman and the Australian country music star wed in 2006, and remained married until Kidman filed for divorce in October 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

The exes share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

A Quick Divorce Settlement

Their divorce was neither long nor bitter. While some celebrity uncouplings can drag on for year after acrimonious year (see: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt), Kidman and Urban settled things quickly.

Their divorce was finalized in January 2026, months after her filing.

A Friendly Separation

Despite their current status as ex-spouses, the two are continuing to co-parent their daughters while maintaining an apparently friendly relationship.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,” she said in her first post-divorce interview with Variety back in March.

As she explained, her family may be in a different place than it was a year earlier, but it remains her family.

“What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she said.

“That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” she added. “My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”