See Inside Lionel Messi’s Spectacular $10.8 Million Florida Mansion 

Sport star and soccer legend Lionel Messi is probably best known for producing beautiful moments on the football pitch. However, photographs that were recently posted online offer fans a glimpse of the stunning home where he lives with his family in Miami.

Real estate advisor Juan Guzman highlighted the $10.8 million house on his Instagram account, showing the mansion in all of its spectacular glory, including a swimming pool, waterfront location, and modern design.

According to the post, the home is located inside the Bay Colony community in Fort Lauderdale. Described as the only gated family community in the area, it comes with 24-hour security and added privacy for those living there.

Sitting around 30 miles away from Miami, the mansion is still ideally situated to the team’s training facilities. The Florida Blue Training Center is located in Fort Lauderdale rather than Miami.

Spanning 10,500 square feet of space, the home includes 10 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms. Messi reportedly purchased the property soon after signing for Inter Miami in 2023 for approximately $10.8 million.

The mansion also comes equipped with a private dock area and over 170 feet of waterfront space, giving Messi and his family direct access to the water. There’s also a resort-style pool and large living area that includes a 1,600 square foot primary living room.

Inside the home, the decor largely follows a white design, with black and gold accents throughout the various rooms.

Messi’s Family Celebrate Historic World Cup Achievement

During the recent World Cup that was jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Messi’s wife and children celebrated the latest in a long line of career achievements.

38-year-old influencer Antonela Roccuzzo, who has been in a relationship with Messi since 2009 and married to the soccer player for almost a decade, posted to social media with the couple’s three sons.

Messi overtook the likes of Germany’s Miroslav Klose, Brazil’s Ronaldo, and France’s Just Fontaine to climb to the top of the rankings after scoring eight goals during the tournament. He broke the record on June 17 when he scored a hat-trick against Algeria.

His own record was ultimately toppled at the same tournament by French star Kylian Mbappé, who scored a record 10 goals at the tournament and now has a total of 22 FIFA World Cup goals.

Messi Posts Emotional Message After World Cup Final Heartache

Following Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup Final by Spain, Messi posted an emotional message to his social media accounts. Posted on July 20, Messi included an image of himself wearing the silver medal awarded to the defeated finalists.

He also added a caption expressing his disappointment at losing but pride in the fact his team made it to the final. “The pain is so great and it’s going to be hard for me to close this wound,” he wrote.

Messi added, “But I’ll keep all the good stuff too. With the matches we turned leaving everything and that will remain forever in the memory, with the support of an entire country that together with the work and effort of this group led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it’s hard to evaluate what we did, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.”