Sir David Beckham Reveals He’s Working on His Own ‘Fortnite’ Character — ‘Available Very Soon’

Former soccer superstar Sir David Beckham is undoubtedly the king of commercial marketability.

The president and co-owner of Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, 51, currently has brand endorsement deals with the likes of Adidas, Boss, Lay’s, Verizon, SharkNinja, Tudor, Lenovo, and even the Bank of America, to name but a few of the companies and organizations he’s working with.

It should come as absolutely no surprise, therefore, to learn that Beckham is joining forces with Epic Games’ hugely popular online game “Fortnite” to unveil his own official character within the game.

Beckham took to social media to reveal the exciting news to his fans and followers.

David Beckham’s ‘Fortnite’ Character Looks as Trendy as Him

Sir David Beckham posted on his Instagram account about his new “Fortnite” character, sharing the exciting news with his 87.4 million followers.

The post — a paid partnership with Fortnite — is a carousel comprising one photograph and one video.

The photograph shows Beckham, holding a pen in his hand, with design concepts of his “Fortnite” character in front of him. The video shows Beckham walking in front of a mirror. He is wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers. His reflection, however, is the “Fortnite” version of himself wearing a sharp navy blue suit with Inter Miami’s club crest on it. Beckham is on the telephone and says, “Yeah, two outfits is great. Thanks, mate.” It appears to hint at the idea that his character will have two skins in the game.

Beckham’s caption on his post reads, “Working on my new @fortnite character… available very soon 🎮⏳.”

In “Fortnite,” celebrity characters primarily fall under the game’s Icon Series. The enormous roster of major stars includes world-renowned musicians (like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish), top content creators (like MrBeast, Ninja, and Clix), and superstar athletes (such as LeBron James, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi). One would assume Beckham will be added to the latter list.

Beckham’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post to have their say on it.

Beckham’s Followers Say He’s ‘Really Made It’ Now

Getty Sir David Beckham.

The comments section of Sir David Beckham’s post about his “Fortnite” character is teeming with messages about it from his fans and followers.

One of his followers commented, “Yooooo. Now you’ve really made it my man. This is dope.”

Another follower wrote, “Guess im reinstalling Fortnite.”

Somebody else said, “Go on lad! No end to your talents! 👏”

“Omfg yes the legend comes to fortnite I will buying that’s for sure,” commented another Instagram user.

Another individual said, “Nice! Thats a great partnership!”

Finally, a particularly big fan of Beckham’s wrote, “Not just a pretty face! Or just a brilliant footballer. Multi talented man. 🙌🙌😍😍❤️❤️😘😘”

Beckham has been enjoying watching many of the matches in the United States at this year’s FIFA World Cup. He will be in attendance this evening at the Spain versus France semi-final game at AT&T Stadium, aka Dallas Stadium. Keep your eyes peeled for him, as he may be rocking a cowboy hat.