‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Spills on Dating, ‘Roster’ of Men & Dustin Lynch

Bravo star Lindsay Hubbard is ready for another “hot Hubbs summer.”

As Season 11 of “Summer House” starts filming, the single mom is putting herself back out into the dating pool, 18 months after welcoming her daughter, Gemma, with her ex, Turner Kufe.

While past seasons of the show have shown her romances with men including Everett Weston, Jason Cameron, Stephen Tarversie, and, of course, longtime co-star Carl Radke, Hubbard opened up about her new “roster” of guys in a new Us Magazine cover story.

Hubbard’s ‘Roster’ of Men

With the first season of “Summer House” spinoff “In the City” highlighting some of Hubbard’s dating life, the publication asked whether she has a current “roster” of guys.

“Great — now they’re all going to see this and break up with me [when they] realize they’re not the only ones!” she exclaimed. “This is why it’s hard to date, because I have to answer questions like this! [Laughs.] I’m working on the roster. A lot of them are long-distance right now, and I like that.”

When pressed about a Nashville outing with country singer Dustin Lynch, Hubbard insisted the two are “just friends.” She added, “I love that guy; he’s such a great person.”

Speaking more about her love life, she said that “Frank the Milkman,” also known as Frank Acosta, is someone she’s seeing long-distance.

“He lives here, but he also lives in Miami, and he travels so much for work. But we talk every day,” she explained. “He also sells tequila. I always say, ‘Baby needs milk, mama needs tequila,’ so he’s a great fit.”

She also candidly revealed she still hasn’t “really had that much sex” since welcoming daughter Gemma.

What Lindsay’s Looking for Now

In the same chat, Hubbard confirmed she does hope to have another serious relationship again.

“I love companionship, I love operating as a team, probably from all the team sports I played growing up,” she shared with the publication. “I would love a partner that fits well into my life. I’m not looking for that right now… but I’ve come out of the fog, and I have more clarity on where life is going for me and Gemma.”

She added that any future suitors would have to be very comfortable being in the public eye, as she’s very open about her life on two different reality shows.

“I don’t want to be in a position where I have to choose between a guy and my career, so I’m very clear from the beginning that if you want to be in my life, you have to be OK with me being in the public eye and filming with me because it’s my real life,” explained Hubbard.

As for how she meets men these days, it’s not on Hinge.

“I’m not on the dating apps, and I don’t really go out to bars for funsies, so it really does take, like, someone setting me up,” she added. “Or I’ll reconnect with someone I have history with.”

New episodes of “In the City” air Tuesdays on Bravo.