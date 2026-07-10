‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke Teases ‘Unknowns’ for Season 11 After Amanda Batula, West Wilson Exits

The stars of “Summer House” are about to kick off filming for the show’s 11th season, which comes with some pretty major changes following a scandal and the exits of at least two main cast members.

Kyle Cooke, who has appeared on the Bravo show since its first season, teased what to expect when cameras pick up later this month. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he reacted to the show’s first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, then hinted that things could look a little different going forward.

His comments, of course, come after he and his wife, Amanda Batula, announced their split earlier this year. That announcement was followed by the shocking news that Batula and co-star West Wilson, who previously dated Ciara Miller, were seeing each other. According to a Us Magazine report, Batula and Wilson are not expected to return for Season 11 following the scandal, which dominated the Season 10 reunion.

Kyle Cooke Teases Season 11

Speaking with THR, Cooke was asked how the show will continue its “newfound excitement” following both the Emmy nomination and Season 10 drama.

“There’s still some unknowns with season 11,” said Cooke, before he confirmed that the show hasn’t started filming just yet. “We haven’t picked up cameras, despite being in the Hamptons last weekend,” he added.

The reality TV star and DJ then addressed a recent Instagram post he shared in which he said Season 10 was “a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run.” His comments went viral, with many fans assuming that either the show was ending or he wasn’t returning. Cooke later clarified his remarks, confirming he meant it simply felt like an “end of an era.”

He reiterated those thoughts while speaking with THR.

“I said it in a post, and I kind of said it accidentally, and it set off a bit of an avalanche; I said it was the end of an era. I think for people that use that term, I think they probably would’ve preferred I say ‘chapter,'” he told the outlet with a laugh.

“But to me, it feels like the end of 10 chapters. I call it an era, but I think what’s exciting is that Season 11 has the potential to have a completely different look and feel,” he then teased. “I feel like a lot of shows that reach a pinnacle, sometimes it’s a little unclear where to go from there. The beauty of ‘Summer House’ is, you [can] throw whatever cast is on Season 11 into a house in the Hamptons, and you kind of let it do its thing.”

Of the show’s future, he added, “I think [Summer House is] going to have, like I said, the potential for a whole new chapter, a whole new look and feel, and can avoid getting stuck in certain storylines.”

Kyle Reacts to ‘Summer House’ Emmy Nom

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooke also reacted to the show’s very first Emmy nomination. The series is up for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, against “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” “Love on the Spectrum,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” and “Welcome to Wrexham.”

“It’s a little surreal. You grow up hearing about the Emmys, the Oscars, these award shows that just feel so prestigious. And here we are,” Cooke told the outlet.

“Sure, this season was bittersweet, but it’s things like this that make it on the sweet side,” he added. “Hey, I’ve always been proud of our show, and this makes me extremely proud.”

He then went on to praise the show’s crew, saying the nomination is a testament to everyone’s hard work.

“I mean, we get to party, other people give up their summer to work six days a week,” he said. “It really is a testament to whether you’re a PA or executive producer and everybody in between just really chipping in to make a great TV show.”

He added that he believes Season 10 was about “so much more” than his “marriage crumbling,” crediting everyone in the cast for pulling “their own weight” to make good TV. “I’ve always just been proud of our show for being as real and raw as it gets. I think it’s finally paid off,” he concluded.