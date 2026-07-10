Tyra Banks’ Vulnerable Confession About Her New ‘Project Runway’ Role: ‘I Was Going Through a Lot’

Tyra Banks is making a major return to reality TV, and her new role as a recurring judge on “Project Runway” Season 22 is deeply personal. Following the show’s massive Freeform premiere, the supermodel icon got candid about what really drew her back to the spotlight, admitting, “I needed that because I was going through a lot.”

The raw statement provides a rare look behind the fierce exterior of the “America’s Next Top Model” creator, who has recently found herself at the center of intense public scrutiny and legal battles. For Banks, stepping onto the “Project Runway” panel alongside longtime friend Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach was bigger than a career move; it was a personal lifeline.

Reclaiming Her Throne Amid Legal Drama

The timing of Banks’ television return has been nothing short of dramatic. Just days before Freeform and Hulu dropped the official Season 22 trailer in June, Banks filed a massive 65-page defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

The legal battle stems from the streaming giant’s explosive docuseries, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.” Banks has vehemently alleged that producers used “selective editing” and “surgical manipulation” to manufacture a toxic narrative about her legacy, claiming that her accountability was entirely cut from the final edit.

Instead of retreating into a legal bunker during the public backlash, Banks made the vulnerable decision to put herself right back in front of the cameras. Facing a demanding audience and a panel of heavy-hitting television personalities, the “Project Runway” gig offered her a chance to heal, realign, and remind viewers of her undeniable fashion authority.

Expect High Drama and Star Power

Getty Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks at the “Germany’s Next Top Model” finals

If Banks was looking for a distraction, “Project Runway Season 22” is certainly delivering it. The historic season features a record-breaking 22 designers competing for the top prize, making the workroom more chaotic and competitive than ever before. Alongside the core judging panel, Banks is sharing the screen with an elite lineup of guest judges including Ice Spice, Iman, Ciara, and Winnie Harlow.

The season also features a cross-over event with the cast of “Dancing With The Stars” hitting the catwalk—a full-circle moment for Banks, who previously hosted the dancing competition for three seasons.

Can Tyra Win Back the Audience?

Getty Yoanna House, Tyra Banks, Shandi Sullivan and Mercedes Scelba-Shorte attend UPN’S “America’s Next Top Model” finale party

While some critics note the timing of her return is awkward given the ANTM fallout, many fans are thrilled to see the queen of the “smize” back where she belongs. Her premiere debut already sparked viral discussion, proving that love her or hate her, Tyra Banks knows how to command a room and create unforgettable television moments.

By admitting her vulnerability and acknowledging that she needed the comfort of the Project Runway family during a turbulent chapter, Banks is showing a softer side that might be exactly what she needs to win back the hearts of viewers.