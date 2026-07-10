Fashion Documentary ‘Unzipped’ Returns to Theaters This Fall

How does a high fashion collection come together?

The answer unfolds in “Unzipped,” the R-rated documentary that follows designer Isaac Mizrahi as he puts together his Fall 1994 collection.

Originally released on Aug. 11, 1995, by Miramax Films, audiences will soon have another chance to see the acclaimed fashion documentary on the big screen.

A theatrical re-release is scheduled for the fall, Variety reports, following the film’s acquisition by Janus Films.

The company plans to release a 4K version of the film in New York on Sept. 25 before expanding screenings nationwide.

Here’s what to know about the documentary before it returns to theaters.

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What Is ‘Unzipped’ About?

“Unzipped” is a 1995 “fly-on-the-wall” fashion documentary that follows designer Isaac Mizrahi as he readies his fall 1994 collection.

According to the film’s trailer: “Last season, the fashion world slammed his collection. Now, to make his comeback, he’s hired the best talent in the business for the fashion event of the year.”

Familiar faces in the 76-minute documentary include Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Faye Dunaway and Richard Gere.

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista stand onstage during Vogue World: London at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Vogue)

The film, directed by Douglas Keeve, who was Mizrahi’s boyfriend at the time, tied with “Ballot Measure 9” for the Audience Award, Documentary at Sundance Film Festival.

In a July 2025 Instagram post, Keeve reflected on the film’s production style:

“People always ask how we got ‘Unzipped’ to look the way it does. We shot on Super 8 for a dreamy, textured look, and a Super 16, a much larger film stock akin to a 35mm but a much smaller camera that enabled us to follow the action.”

He continues: “Isaac let us in completely. We ‘lived’ his chaotic, hilarious, intense world and that raw energy is what makes the film still feel so alive.”

Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 14: Host Isaac Mizrahi speaks during Good Shepherd Services Spring Party 2016 hosted by Isaac Mizrahi at Highline Stages on April 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Good Shepherd Services)

Reviews were largely positive upon release. The New York Times called the film “hilarious” while Entertainment Weekly described it as “wickedly funny.” The documentary currently holds a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $1.7 million at the U.S. box office.

Who Is Douglas Keeve?

Douglas Keeve is an award-winning director and photographer known for “Naomi Conquers Africa,” “Hotel Gramercy Park” and “Supreme Models.”

According to his website, his next project is “Polly,” a feature documentary about Polly Mellen, the late American Vogue fashion editor.

What Is Janus Films?

Janus Films is an American distribution company founded in 1956 with a library of more than 1,200 films.

The company calls itself the “first theatrical distribution company dedicated to bringing international art-house films to U.S. audiences.”

Its library includes works by Akira Kurosawa, Ingmar Bergman and Federico Fellini.

Where to Watch ‘Unzipped’

“Unzipped” is not available for streaming in the U.S.

Mizrahi, 64, shared the news of the acquisition on Instagram. “More info on screenings and streaming coming soon…” he wrote.

While dates for its theatrical re-release have not been announced, Janus Films noted that the distribution will be “nationwide.”

Speaking with Sundance last year, Keeve shared what he hopes the next generation takes away from “Unzipped”: “I think it tells you to dream and to work really, really, really hard, and that if you want it bad enough, you’re going to get it.”