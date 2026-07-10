Kylie Jenner turns up the heat in new Frankies Bikinis collaboration: See the campaign. 

Kylie Jenner is making another splash in fashion this summer.

The beauty mogul and reality TV star has built a reputation for successful collaborations through her growing business empire, and now she is teaming up once again with Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, for a second swimwear collection under her clothing brand, Khy.

The new capsule, titled “Fever Dream,” launches July 14 and brings together Jenner’s sleek aesthetic and Frankies Bikinis’ signature feminine designs. Inspired by the pair’s hometown of Los Angeles, the collection features vintage-inspired silhouettes, bold prints and glamorous details designed for summer vacations and poolside style.

Jenner, 28, and Aiello, 31, also modeled the collection in a sultry campaign that showcases barely-there bikinis, statement one-pieces and coordinating swimwear separates.

@frankiesbikinis fever dream. @Khy by Kylie Jenner x frankies bikinis is coming 7/14 🪽 ♬ original sound – Frankies Bikinis

Getty Kylie Jenner attends Kylie Jenner’s 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles Serves as the Collection’s Inspiration

According to the brands, Jenner and Aiello drew inspiration from their own wardrobes while designing the collection, selecting timeless pieces that make them feel confident and reflect the effortless style of Los Angeles.

The capsule blends Old Hollywood glamour with modern swimwear trends through flattering cuts, playful textures and eye-catching prints. “To collaborate with Khy again is such a dream,” Aiello said in a press release. “For our newest collection, Kylie and I were inspired by a love for our hometown of Los Angeles. From the beach to the hills, this city is filled with so much beauty and history.”

Aiello said the pair searched through vintage pieces from their personal closets before developing a collection that felt authentic to both brands.”We went through our personal closets to find vintage pieces that felt as unique and sexy as the city itself, while also fitting in with our first collaboration,” she said. “What we ended up with was a collection filled with bold patterns, fun accents, and bombshell forms.”

The campaign reflects that vision, pairing sun-drenched imagery with silhouettes that combine nostalgic influences and contemporary styling.

@frankiesbikinis fever dream. @Khy by Kylie Jenner x frankies bikinis is coming 7/14 🪽 ♬ original sound – Frankies Bikinis

Getty Kylie Jenner poses during a photocall ahead of the Chanel Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer in Paris

Signature Styles Return for Summer

Fans of Frankies Bikinis will find several of the brand’s best-selling designs making a comeback. Signature Cloud Cups return in the Cherish and Camila bikini tops, complete with gathered ruching that adds texture to the classic silhouettes.

The collection also introduces bold leopard prints alongside statement one-pieces featuring cobra and camouflage-inspired patterns. For shoppers looking for more versatile options, the lineup includes solid pink and black swimwear that can be easily mixed and matched with other pieces.

Frankies Bikinis’ signature triangle bikini tops and cheeky bottoms round out the collection, offering customers multiple styling options for beach days and summer travel.

The collaboration follows the success of Jenner and Aiello’s first Khy x Frankies Bikinis collection, which debuted last year and quickly became a favorite among fans of both brands.

Ahead of the launch, the pair teased the collection on Instagram with three cinematic videos celebrating Los Angeles. The clips featured captions including “Fever Dream,” “Someone is always watching in this city,” and “A collection about the art of being seen and the moments in between. Dreamt up together.”

The Khy x Frankies Bikinis “Fever Dream” collection launches July 14 on both brands’ websites, giving shoppers another chance to recreate Jenner’s polished California summer style with vintage-inspired swimwear designed for the season.





