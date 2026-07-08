LOOK: Kylie Jenner Rocks New Pink Hair for ‘King Kylie’ Dunkin’ Donuts Ad

If it’s one thing Kylie Jenner’s going to do, it’s experiment with her hair. Her most recent look has her rocking a pink hairstyle in her new Dunkin’ Donuts ad.

For the commercial, promoting “The King Kylie” collection, she specifies the specific hue she’s using.

“Pink. Candy pink,” she said in the ad. Kylie is embracing her whole as a CEO in the commercial while talking about her new array of drinks as she sports a tailored, light pink two-piece suit.

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The collection, which launched on Wednesday, detailed the three new signature drinks by the founder of “Kylie Cosmetics.”

All the Details of ‘The Kylie King’ Drinks at Dunkin’

The Candy Pink Lemonade Refresher, which mixes pink pineapple flavors and is layered with dragonfruit pieces. The Vanilla Pink Cloud Latte is a concoction of espresso and whole milk combined with French vanilla flavor and topped with pink Strawberry Cold Foam. Rounding it out is a Pink Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade. It’s a lemonade drink with Strawberry Cold Foam on Top.

“Pink has always been central to King Kylie, so partnering with Dunkin’ felt like a natural extension of that world,” Kylie Jenner said on the Dunkin’ Donuts website. “Three drinks, three different vibes – sweet, bold, nostalgic – all very me. I’m excited for people to try them!”

The “King Kylie Era” was Jenner’s alter ego in the mid-2010s. Her aesthetic consisted of matte liquid lipsticks and her brightly colored wigs.

Speaking of. She’s proved she can rock just about any color and style atop her head — giving her standard black locks a break.

The Many Colors of Kylie Jenner

Everything from a beautiful purple at the 2019 Met Gala that matched her dress, blonde — both long and short, and a combination of all pastel hues.

Getty TOPSHOT – Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Getty HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 18: Kylie Jenner visits Houston Ulta Beauty to promote the exclusive launch of Kylie Cosmetics with the beauty retailer, starting this month on November 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty)

Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Getty THERMAL, CA – APRIL 17: TV personality Kylie Jenner attends REVOLVE Desert House on April 17, 2016 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)

This isn’t the first time she’s rocked the rosy color, either. there was an event last year in West Hollywood, “Kylie Jenner’s 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics Celebration with Friends & Family,” where she wore a pink latex dress to match the occasion.

The new drinks are the perfect start to the summer, says Jill Nelson, chief marketing officer at Dunkin’.

“It sets the tone for a summer lineup full of visually stunning, refreshing sips and bold flavor. And because we’re Dunkin’, if there’s an opportunity to make our menu a little more pink and a little more extra, we’re going for it.”