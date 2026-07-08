Heather El Moussa Shares the Fun Way She Bonds With Her Step Kids

HGTV star Heather El Moussa absolutely adores being a stepmother to her husband’s oldest children.

When the reality star married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, she officially became a bonus mom to his daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden. The couple went on to welcome a son of their own, Tristan, in 2023.

Now that Brayden and Taylor are getting older, Heather has found unique and fun ways to bond with them. In a new social media post, she revealed the family shares a tremendous love for theme parks, especially roller coasters.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Are Huge Roller Coaster Fans

The El Moussas certainly get a thrill from flipping properties, but they also crave the adrenaline of a great roller coaster ride. On social media, Heather revealed they enjoyed a day at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

“Fun fact, we’re both rollercoaster junkies 🎢😅” the 38-year-old shared on Instagram. “We love a trip to @knottsberryfarm with the kids. Both of us grew up coming here often and now we get to come with the big kids and it’s even more fun. ❤️”

Heather attached several fun photos from the day, including a clip of the group boarding a roller coaster together.

“lol Brayden’s face 😂” Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Haack, wrote in the comments, referencing the image of her son as the coaster shot down a hill.

“You all have awesome expressions on the ride lol😂😂” a fan added.

“I love the fact that celebrities also take pictures of the on ride pictures instead of buying them 😂” another quipped.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s son, Tristan, celebrated his third birthday in January 2026. He’s a bit young for roller coasters at the moment, but his parents will undoubtedly enjoy taking him to Knott’s Berry Farm in a few more years.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Embraces Life as a Bonus Mom

Though Heather El Moussa didn’t give birth to Taylor and Brayden, she very much embraces them as her own.

“Mama. Stepmom. Daughter. Sister. Daughter-in-law. Sister-in-law,” the “Selling Sunset” alum shared on Instagram during Mother’s Day. “Some titles you’re born into. Some you earn. All of them I wear with my whole heart. 🤍This one’s for every woman in my life who loves without limits. Happy Mother’s Day! 💐”

In the first photo, Heather sits on a stool with her son, Tristan, in her lap. Taylor and Brayden are on either side of her, beaming from ear to ear. The children appear in multiple photos throughout the post, including one of Heather’s maternity photos when she was expecting Tristan.

Christina Haack and Heather El Moussa became fast friends on the set of “The Flip Off” and have since developed an excellent co-parenting relationship. In the comments, fans praised the adults for building their blended family on such a strong foundation.

“You are such an inspiration for all co-parents out there! ❤️” a fan kindly wrote in the comments.

“Class act mama/step-mom/wife/business partner 👏” another added. “Amazing role model. Happy Mother’s Day! 💐”

Fans look forward to hearing more news about “The Flip Off” season 2 coming soon to HGTV.