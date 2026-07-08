Rob Reiner Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Bear’ Nearly 50 Years After His First

Rob Reiner is once again an Emmy nominee seven months after his passing and nearly 5 decades after his first nomination in the category.

Reiner’s Career Comes Full Circle

The 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations announced Wednesday included Reiner in the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category. His 3-episode arc in the 4th season of “The Bear” began where he played Albert Schnurr, a restaurant consultant mentoring Ebra (portrayed by Edwin Lee Gibson) through a business expansion. The nomination marks Reiner’s 8th Emmy nomination and his first for acting since 1978, when he won for playing Michael “Meathead” Stivic on “All in the Family.”

Reiner’s road to this nomination stretches back to the very start of his television career. He was nominated for his role in “All in the Family” four more times for the same part and won twice. His nomination for “The Bear” this year closes a loop that started with one of the most influential sitcoms in television history.

In between, Reiner built one of the more unlikely dual careers in Hollywood. He shifted from beloved sitcom actor to the acclaimed film director behind “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand by Me,” “The Princess Bride,” “When Harry Met Sally…” and “A Few Good Men.” As recently as 2024, he picked up two more Emmy nominations for directing and producing the Albert Brooks documentary “Defending My Life.” The film is intimate, and Reiner chose to direct it because of his lifelong friendship with Brooks.

Brooks sat down with CBS News to remember Reiner. “The fact that I’m here makes my heart break,” he said. “That we have to do this, because of the reason. But by the same token, I love talking about them, because it’s genuine and it’s rare. And so, I just wish there was no reason to do this.” Brooks’ voice was gentle and intentional as he spoke about his friend and coworker, showing how deep the news has affected him. He has said that he is still in shock about the news.

A Bittersweet Nomination

The nomination arrives under difficult circumstances. “The Bear” paid tribute to Reiner in its recent series finale when it worked a callback to his character into the closing episode as a final send-off from the show’s writers and cast.

Reiner’s Emmy nomination also isn’t likely his last shot at recognition in the 2026 cycle. He made what turned out to be his final on-screen appearance in a July 3 episode of Larry David and Jeff Schaffer’s HBO series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness,” playing George Washington in a sketch. Schaffer has said the cameo, filmed about a month before Reiner’s passing, let him get in one more pointed joke at a frequent target of his. That performance will be eligible for next year’s Emmy Awards.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 14 on NBC and Peacock. The awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role as Olivia Benson in “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”