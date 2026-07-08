Did Michael Just Hint That Sasha Might Return To ‘General Hospital’?

On Tuesday’s episode of “General Hospital”, Michael Corinthos mentioned Sasha and their little baby, Daisy. He was telling his current girlfriend Jacinda that Daisy’s first birthday had just passed. Michael also told Jacinda how much he missed Daisy. And how he hated that he didn’t get to be part of her early years.

Nothing on “General Hospital” is random. Does this mean that Sasha and Daisy will return? Sasha’s return could complicate things for Michael and Jacinda. But it could also give Michael an ally in his fight to get full custody of his kids from ex-wife Willow Cain.

Sasha And Daisy’s Departure From “General Hospital”

Sasha, played by Sofia Mattson, was written out of “General Hospital” almost exactly a year ago. On the July 25th episode, Sasha and Daisy left secretly and went to Paris. They moved in with Sasha’s parents Holly Sutton and Robert Scorpio.

Sasha and Michael agreed it would be best for Sasha to take Daisy and leave after a string of mysterious incidents that involved little Daisy. In one instance, Daisy was found by Sasha in a different outfit than Sasha had dressed her in.

A more frightening incident occurred when Daisy disappeared from her crib and couldn’t be found anymore in the Quartermaine mansion. She appeared back in her crib safe and sound, but no one knew who took her or brought her back.

Michael suspected Willow, but had no proof to backup his gut feeling. Willow knew the Quartermaine mansion and grounds well, so it’s very possible Willow was able to sneak on and off the property.

Lately, Willow has been popping up at the Q’s all the time without anyone seeing her coming. She definitely knows how to move around the property without getting caught.

Would Sasha Bring Daisy Home?

Michael really wants to be part of Daisy’s life. So it’s possible that Sasha would decide to come back to Port Charles. Maybe for a visit, or maybe permanently. But Willow is still a menace, and she hasn’t yet faced any kind of accountability for her crimes.

Unless Michael could promise to keep Daisy safe, or Willow was actually in jail, Sasha may not feel comfortable bringing Daisy back to the United States. Michael does have a plan to get Willow arrested though. If it works, he could be reunited with his daughter.

Baby Fever

Now that Brook Lynn and Chase are going to adopt little Phoebe Michael may have baby fever from living with an infant in the house. Maybe he will try and convince Sasha to bring Daisy home for a little while so he can spend some time with her. Or maybe he will go to Australia so he can spend time with Daisy in a place he knows is safe.

But since he’s still fighting Willow for full custody of their two kids, Wiley and Amelia, it’s more likely he would ask Sasha to bring Daisy back to Port Charles. Maybe now that Willow is focused on bringing Drew down or killing him, she would leave little Daisy alone.