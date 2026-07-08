More Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Dress Details Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s July 3rd wedding at Madison Square has sent Swiftie’s into a spin, with everyone incredibly eager to see the first photos of the star’s gorgeous gown.

Though photos of the dress the songstress said “I do” in are yet to be revealed, some more details about what Taylor wore on her big day have come to light, thanks to wedding guests dropping hints and snippets of description about the gown.

In Taylor’s “Love Story” music video from 2009 she opted to wear a stunning classic white gown with a long train and barely-there sleeve straps that fell off of each shoulder. This sounds rather similar to what a duo of insiders from the big day have told the Daily Mail, describing Taylor’s dress as having a long train, no straps and a highly romantic feel to it.

One insider said: “Taylor wore a big white dress that was off-the-shoulder and had a super long train. It looked to be 25-feet long.”

The second insider added that the gown was “fluffy and white” and her lace veil was “pure romantic perfection.”

All Hail The Designers

Getty Taylor Swift

After the wedding Taylor’s team revealed some details about the designers behind both the singer and her beau’s outfits. The couple’s shoes were both custom-made Christian Louboutin’s, famed for their red bottoms. The singer exclusively wore these shoes during her record-breaking Eras Tour, and so did her dancers.

Taylor’s team further revealed that she was decked out in luxury Cartier jewelry, while Taylor’s dress and Travis’ tuxedo were both made by Dior. Travis opted to wear a white tuxedo for the big day, and helped Taylor give out lavish raffle prizes to the wedding attendees including luxury bags and cars.

Star-Studded Guests

Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift about to kiss.

Shortly after her engagement Taylor joked on The Graham Norton Show that she would be inviting anyone she’s ever known to her wedding, and with a venue as huge as Madison Square she was certainly able to pack a lot of celebs onto the guest list.

Star after star has come out on social media announcing that they were there, and new photos are still popping up of people’s outfits from the black-tie event.

Unsurprisingly a host of Taylor’s best friends in the industry including Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran were spotted looking dressed to impress, as well as her close childhood friend Abigail Anderson Berard. Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson and gal-pal Gigi Hadid were also in attendance, and both Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney witnessed the nuptials and gave a performance.

Graham Norton and Jimmy Fallon were also spotted ahead of the wedding looking dapper, both of whom Taylor has talked to many times while on television.

Even Taylor’s former friend Karlie Kloss, whom she was close to back in her 1989 era, was spotted out and about in the streets of New York on the big day donning a breathtaking golden gown. She held hands with her husband Joshua Kushner in the streets while he wore a suit and smart bow tie, laughing in the sun in the hours before the wedding took place.