See the First Photos from Ashley Williams & Niall Matter’s New Hallmark Movie ‘Much About Love’

It may not seem possible for Hallmark fans to be more thrilled about Ashley Williams and Niall Matter’s new movie, “Much About Love.” Of course, your excitement might go right through the roof when you take a look at the first photos from the romantic story that have just been released.

Photos from ‘Much About Love’ Are Just What You Want to See

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

First, for a little context, Hallmark revealed a synopsis of what “Much About Love” will offer viewers, telling fans, “A TV director returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame, rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of ‘Much Ado About Nothing.'”

Now, to the photos…

Entertaining theatrics, storybook-like scenery and swoon-worthy moments between characters played by two popular Hallmark stars? You’ll adore what you see in these images from “Much About Love.”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Much About Love”

Ashley Is as Excited as Fans When It Comes to ‘Much About Love’

Ashley first announced that a new movie with Niall was on its way in an Instagram video that she posted on Friday, July 3.

“Okay okay okay I can no longer sit on this delicious news,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “The incredible Niall Matter is my partner in crime on my upcoming Hallmark movie! Had to tell you all in a fun way because it’s been a while since we worked together on Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater. 🤶”

“It’s such a tricky thing to find an amazing costar for this kind of movie, and what Niall brings in spades is so rare, supportive, professional, and expert in his craft. He blows me away. I’m a lucky actress,” she added. “Thanks so much for joining, Niall, from the boat in summer! And thanks so much for doing this movie with me.”

In the video, Ashley, who wrote “Much About Love” with her husband, film producer Neal Dodson, described the movie, saying that it’s a “love story about two people who used to be together and things got complicated. And then they find each other again years later.”

Hallmark Niall Matter and Ashley Williams, Hallmark’s “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater”

In response to Ashley’s post, her fans left comments making it clear that they’re thrilled about the new movie, with one person writing, “Omgoshhhhhhh so so happy to hear all of this juicy goodness!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Can’t wait to see you two back together!! ❤️,” another follower added.

A third social media user wrote, “Loved loved loved you both in that movie!!!! You are magic together !!!!!! Very excited!!!!!!!!”

“So exciting, Ashley💕 And, I love you two together in Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater🥰 About time you two reunite for another movie🎉,” came from someone else.

Another future viewer of “Much About Love” also left a comment, saying, “Excited is an understatement.”

There’s no doubt that Ashley is just as excited as her fans, and in the caption of her post, she wrote, “I can’t wait for everyone to see Much About Love on August 29th on @hallmarkchannel!”

Indeed, “Much About Love” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, August 29, at 8pm (7pm Central). You can then watch it streaming the next day on Hallmark+.