Christmas Wishes Come True With Festive Fan-Favorite Romances on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — July 9

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, July 9. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Rescuing Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): In a world where Santa is real and wants to drum up some holiday spirit, two of Santa’s elves, Chuck and Debbie, devise a plan to grant one human on Earth three wishes to kickstart the holidays. Unfortunately, that human is Erin, who has lost all affection for the season. Even a blind date set up by her sister, with the affable and charming Sam, won’t change her mind about Christmas. But when she makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would “just disappear,” Erin wakes up to a world where the holiday never existed! Horrified, she realizes that she’s taken away everyone’s joy, so she enlists Sam to help her reinvent the festivities from scratch. In the process, Erin learns just how much this holiday and its traditions have meant to everyone around her – and how much Sam has come to mean to her.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page, Patrick O’Brien, Bailey Stender and T. Mychael Rambo.

“Rescuing Christmas” premiered on December 7, 2023.

’12 Gifts of Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Anna, an unemployed painter, is unable to make ends meet, she is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc, an uptight corporate exec. As they work together, Marc learns that Christmas giving has less to do with the amount of money spent and more to do with the importance of the gift, while Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in a way she never expected.

Stars Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell and Donna Mills.

“12 Gifts of Christmas” premiered on November 26, 2015.

‘Family for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): At the height of her career, investigative journalist Hannah Dunbar finds herself wondering what would have been had she stayed with the love of her life, Ben, 10 years before. When Santa Claus hears her “what ifs?” as a Christmas wish, he transports Hannah to a version of her life where she and Ben started a family. Hannah – who literally becomes a mother overnight – navigates the comical day-to-day challenges of life in the suburbs with Ben and their daughters Caitlin and Hailie.

Stars Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso, Audrey Smallman, and Milli Wilkinson.

“Family for Christmas” premiered on July 11, 2015.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” premiered on November 23, 2018.

‘Christmas Waltz’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): After Avery’s storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, a dance instructor helps her face her fears in life and fulfill her dream of learning to dance.

Stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

“Christmas Waltz” premiered on November 28, 2020.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar.

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” premiered on December 5, 2020.