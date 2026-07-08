LOOK: Kylie Jenner Slashes $9.5 Million on Los Angeles Mansion Listing

Kylie Jenner slashed $9.5 million off the listing of her Holmby Hills mansion after hitting the market off and on last year.

The “Kylie Cosmetics” founder first had the big lot listed at $48 million.

Now that Jenner has dedicated $15 million toward a newly constructed mansion on an 18,000-square-foot lot, she’s working to get rid of the old property that she bought in 2020.

According to Realtor.com, she’s lowered the price overall by $18 million. It left the market for a short while before returning to what it is now.

Inside the Mansion of Kylie Jenner

The property is complete with a glam room with a marble top counter, a detached gym and pickleball court, a massive courtyard, and a unique-shaped pool with a bar and kitchen setup.

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Entertainment Tonight was told by a source that Jenner didn’t use the house that often. She has a home close to her family in Calabasa, Calif., but wanted something closer to work.

“She wanted something in LA for when she goes out with friends or has business meetings or gigs in LA and doesn’t want to go back to Calabasas,” the source told ET.

She’s also quite the mogul. While we know she has a successful business, she’s also bolstering her real estate portfolio.

“Kylie is really into real estate and expanding her portfolio and couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” ET reported. “Safety is a major concern for Kylie and this home has an area for dedicated security, state of the art security system and a security gate.”

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Kylie Jenner attends Kylie Jenner’s 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics Celebration with Friends & Family on October 17, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics)

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: (L-R) Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

Getty ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 11: Kylie Jenner hosts Sugar Factory Orlando Grand Opening on March 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

More on the Big Property

There is a 12-foot gated perimeter surrounding the mansion, in what is called an ultimate sanctuary for an individual who needs one. There are also two guest apartments, a guard house, and a children’s playroom with an indoor slide.

“Situated on Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills—arguably the most prestigious location in Los Angeles—this modern fortress is the ultimate sanctuary for the elite privacy seeker and wellness enthusiast seeking a professional pickleball court, basketball court, and a dedicated gym structure,” Ginger Glass of Compass, who has the listing, writes.

“Leaving the world behind, twelve-foot-tall gates recede into massive perimeter walls and lush, manicured greenery.”

Talk about luxury real estate.