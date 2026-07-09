Will Carly Lose Valentin to Anna on ‘General Hospital’?

Carly is having a rough time right now on “General Hospital”. She was unable to convince her daughter Josslyn to leave the WSB. And now, with Anna Devane returning to Port Charles she may lose new love Valentin Cassadine too.

When Carly saw Valentin outside “General Hospita”l, she ran to him and they shared a passionate kiss. Valentin seems committed to Carly and the relationship they have built. The two kindled a romance as well as a working partnership to try and bring down Cullum and rescue Joss.

Now Valentin is free, and won’t face any charges from the WSB. But the road ahead may not be smooth sailing for this unlikely couple. Carly may be about to lose her daughter and the man she loves.

Anna Devane is heading back to Port Charles after her seclusion in a mental institution in France. And Valentin’s newfound feelings for Carly may not stronger than old love for Anna.

Anna And Valentine’s Long History On “General Hospital”

Carly already should be on notice that Valentin may leave her for Anna. When he found out that Anna had a mental breakdown, he wanted to go to France to be with her. He only stayed in Port Charles because he promised Carly he would help her free Joss from the WSB.

Valentin first met Anna when he was a young man. He spent years trying to win her love. They had an on again/off again connection for decades. They first become a true couple when they worked together to take down Victor Cassadine.

Valentin became engaged in some illegal dealings that Anna couldn’t overlook. But, when Valentin was close to getting caught for his crimes, Anna warned him so he could run. Valentin took Charlotte and fled. He stayed on the run until Lulu found him and Charlotte in Prague.

Valentin has loved Anna for decades, and he has called her the only woman he will ever truly love. Now that Anna is struggling and he’s a free man again, will Valentin stay with Carly? Or will he try to make things work with Anna?

Anna Could Be A Danger To Carly And Valentin

Anna looks like she’s got herself together, but that’s an act. She is still seeing a hallucination of Peter August. And she’s still not sure if Faison is actually dead. Anna could be a danger to both Carly and Valentin on “General Hospital”.

If Anna thinks that Valentin is in Port Charles for a shady reason or that he’s connected in some way to Faison, she may go after him. Anna also might take offense to Carly being with Valentin and target her.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Anna does now that she’s back home. Will being home help her get her mind clear again? Or will being around so many reminders of Faison keep her trapped in her delusional state?

Valentin Will Want To Help Anna

Even if Valentin stays with Carly there will probably be tension between them because he will try to help Anna. He’s loved Anna for so long that he won’t be able to stop himself from trying to help her. And Carly’s never been the type of woman to play second fiddle. Carly and Valentin make a good couple. Hopefully they can survive whatever Anna’s homecoming brings.