General Hospital’s Josslyn Makes Shocking Alliance in New Sonny Plot?

Like it or not, General Hospital’s Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has remained relentless in her hatred for Sonny (Maurice Benard) over the last couple of years. Despite him playing a father figure to her for almost her entire life, she’s come to see the Dimpled Kingpin as nothing more than a dangerous criminal who threatens the lives of all those around him. She loathes him for beating up Dex (Evan Hofer), and she’s found a renewed vengeance against Sonny for Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death.

Now, due to Josslyn being held captive by Cullum (Andrew Hawkes), she’s been forced to put her Sonny vendetta on the back burner. However, with her pending freedom looming, it’s likely she will again make Sonny public enemy #1. And should that happen, viewers may find she makes a surprise alliance to deal Sonny a blow.

Sonny Wants to Break Up Carly and Valentin

GENERAL HOSPITAL – ÒEpisode 15683Ó – ÒGeneral Hospital” airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

MAURICE BENARD

Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) have been in and out of love for years. Whenever they’re on the outs romantically, they’ve usually never been fond of one another’s new mate. Loyal General Hospital fans know Carly has always had it out for Brenda (Vanessa Marcil) and has never liked Nina (Cynthia Watros). Conversely, Sonny loathes Carly’s ex, Jax (Ingo Rademacher), and was not a fan when she partnered up with Jack (Chris L. McKenna). This brings us to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

When Sonny learns that Carly is romantically involved with Valentin, show spoilers indicate the mob boss is going to hit the roof. Sonny is no fan of the Cassadine, and for good reason. Valentin once conspired against him and swapped out his bipolar medication, which could have ended with horrible consequences. Additionally, as hypocritical as it may sound, Sonny may think Carly being with Valentin puts a target on her life and the life of their shared family. So fans should look for Sonny in the coming weeks to use Brick (Stephen A. Smith) to try to sabotage the #Varly romance.

Josslyn Teams Up with Valentin Against Sonny?

This idea may sound odd at first glance, but let’s unpack this. Yes, Josslyn was livid when she initially learned that Carly was hooking up with Valentin. She thought Valentin was a fugitive and no better than Sonny. However, given that both she and Valentin share a history of being WSB agents, and Valentin has actually put himself in danger to rescue her, Josslyn may come to soften toward him. At the very least, she may seem him as a less dangerous threat than Sonny, and prefer Carly to be with the Cassadine over the Corinthos.

It’s not hard to imagine Josslyn running interference for Valentin to help stop Sonny from sabotaging her mom’s new romance. Josslyn may even warn Valentin of Sonny’s tricks and patterns to prepare Valentin to fight and protect what he has with Carly.

Heck, taking this a step further, with Anna (Finola Hughes) likely headed back to town, Josslyn may even call an audible to prevent Valentin from drifting back in Anna’s orbit. If Valentin drifts toward Anna, there’s a possibility Carly could be tempted to drift back to Sonny, and Josslyn just can’t have that (no matter how much I want a #CarSon reunion).

But for now, we’ll all just have to keep watching General Hospital to see what happens next on everyone’s favorite ABC soap.