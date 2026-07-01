Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals Shared Passion With Mini-Me Daughter As Fans Gush

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley has revealed the incredible horse riding passion she and her daughter Ariah enjoy doing together in a wholesome new social media post.

The 47-year-old, who rose to stardom alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry in “Sister, Sister,” has remained in the spotlight with a glowing career. From more acting roles to television presenting, Tamera is one of the US’s most beloved TV stars.

In 2011, Tamera married journalist and winemaker Adam Housley. The pair started a family, welcoming son Aden, 13, and daughter Ariah, 10.

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Horse Riding Passion With Lookalike Daughter

As she balances a career as a working mother, Tamera is no stranger to documenting her family life with her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

In a post shared on June 30, the “Twitches” star shared a series of snapshots with mini-me Ariah and revealed the pair have been enjoying horseback riding lessons together.

“New adventure unlocked: horseback riding lessons with Ariah!” she announced.

Tamera continued: “Learning something new together and watching her grow more confident with each ride is everything. These are the moments I want to hold on to.”

In the first slide, Tamera and Ariah were captured in a selfie, wearing horse riding helmets. The pair was all smiles as they posed outdoors.

In other bits of content, Tamera showed off the selection of saddles and an up-close clip of a horse being brushed. In the final frame, Ariah was snapped flashing a radiant smile as she stood next to a tall white horse.

In the comments section, fans rushed to offer their support following the sweet update.

“Infinite happiness to you and your family,” one user wrote.

“I couldn’t LOVE this more! It’s been a while for me but riding a horse is so freeing and therapeutic. There’s nothing like it!” another person shared.

“Oh my goodness! Yes! I wish my mama could have shared this passion with me!” a third remarked.

“Welcome to the horse world! Best thing you will ever do!” a fourth said.

“OMG!! YOU GUYS RIDE HORSES!! ONE OF MY SPORTS,” a fifth fan added.

Tamera ‘Loves Being A Mama’

To honor Mother’s Day in May, Tamera shared a series of photos of her son and daughter from throughout the years with hubby Adam.

In her caption, she opened up about motherhood and her appreciation for raising two children.

“As we head into Mother’s Day weekend, I just wanted to take a moment to say how much I love being a mama and how honored I feel to share this journey with my two children. You two are amazing lights in this world and I’m forever grateful for the lessons you both are teaching me—both beautiful and challenging,” Tamera wrote.

“You two are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for. This weekend, and every day, I hope all of you moms feel deeply loved, celebrated, and appreciated for everything you do,” she continued.

The upload didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 142,000 likes.