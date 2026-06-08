Tamera Mowry Housley Says Her Adorable 10-Year-Old Will Star in New Christmas Movie With Her

For the third time in 2026, a beloved Hallmark star will share the small screen with her daughter in an upcoming Hallmark Channel project. Tamera Mowry Housley told “Entertainment Tonight” in a recent interview that her next Christmas movie will include a role for her 10-year-old daughter, Ariah.

The news comes on the heels of Alison Sweeney acting opposite her 17-year-old daughter, Megan, in the February Hallmark Channel movie “Romance at Hope Ranch,” and Bethany Joy Lenz’s 15-year-old daughter, Maria March, landing a role in her mom’s series, “Hope Valley: 1874.”

Tamera Mowry Housley’s Daughter Has Been Asking to Be in a Hallmark Movie for Over a Year

Getty Tamera Mowry Housley, Ariah Housley, Cairo Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” in 2023.

Mowry Housley is raising Ariah and her brother Aden, 13, with husband Adam Housley, and it’s clear their daughter wants to follow in her footsteps by entertaining others.

Deidre Behar of “Entertainment Tonight” told Mowry Housley during a sit-down interview that fans would love to see Ariah and her cousin Cairo, the daughter of her twin sister Tia Mowry, acting together just like the siblings did on their 90s sitcom “Sister Sister.”

“So, I feel that Cairo doesn’t want anything to do with it,” Mowry Housley said of her niece. “That’s, like, what I heard from my sister last. Ariah really wants to do it. She keeps asking, ‘Okay, mommy, I know you make Hallmark movies. When can I be in it?'”

The “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” star continued, “So, fingers crossed, I’m producing. The next Christmas film that I do do, I want her in it. So, she will be playing a younger me. She has been asking me, literally, nonstop for — oh, Lord — at least a year.”

“So, I’m like, I have to as a mother, I have to listen to that,” she said. “And have you seen my Instagram? Yeah, she’s a performer.”

Mowry Housley’s Instagram feed has many photos and videos with charismatic Ariah. She starred in one posted on June 4 in which her mom joked that “the Mowry genes said, ‘copy and paste.'” Even Aden got into the action, dancing in shades in the background.

Tamera Mowry Housley Wants Her Daughter to Stay Grounded as She Explores Acting

A Hallmark movie typically takes three weeks to film, but if Ariah starts getting really serious about acting, Mowry Housley wants to make sure she still has fun being a kid, too — just like her parents did for her and her siblings.

“I love how my parents did it,” she said. “We got to have a childhood. We went to real school whether I liked it or not. Now I understand why. And my mom, she always made sure that we stayed grounded with doing chores.”

“If we had to go to a premiere and the chores weren’t done, we were late to that premiere,” Mowry Housley recalled. “I remember washing dishes before a premiere! Yeah. My mom’s like, ‘I told you to sweep the floor.’ I’m like, ‘The limo’s outside!'”

Hallmark hasn’t officially announced a Christmas movie in the works for Mowry Housley, but she has starred in six of them for the network since 2019, per IMDb.