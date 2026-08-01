Sharna Burgess Opens Up About Welcoming New Member of the Family with Brian Austin Green (Exclusive)

This weekend, members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family are attending the first-ever convention in California. Season 27 champion Sharna Burgess is among the professional dancers at the con and she’s over the moon to perform and connect with fans.

On the first night, Sharna took time to speak with EntertainmentNow about a range of topics, including her family’s latest addition. Days before the convention, she and her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, welcomed a new puppy into the family.

While Sharna Burgess is a big believer in animal rights and rescuing pets whenever possible, she explained her family’s difficult and personal decision not to adopt this time.

Sharna Burgess & Her Family Wanted a Very Specific Type of Dog

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle caught up with Sharna Burgess on the first night of the “Dancing With the Stars” con. The Australian dancer graciously spoke with us about a wide range of topics, including the new addition to her family.

In July, she and her family brought a new puppy into the family, Birdie Blue. Sharna and her family have opted for rescue dogs in the past, but she explained that didn’t quite fit their family’s needs this time.

“Birdie Blue! She’s amazing, has fit beautifully into our family,” Sharna told us at the convention. “It was a really hard choice for us to decide to get a dog like that. We rescue, we also foster. We’ve helped pregnant mamas and their babies find homes.”

The dancer explained that she’s worked with PETA in the past, so getting Birdie Blue wasn’t at all a light decision.

“I know people have a lot of thoughts about that type of thing,” Sharna explained. “We tried. We were looking for a long time. There’s a lot of dynamics that get involved with that, right? But we ended up needing a puppy, hypoallergenic, and large. So we ended up with a Bernedoodle and she’s spectacular.”

On July 21, Sharna Burgess uploaded clips of Birdie Blue on Instagram. Though she’s quite little now, the dancer explained in the comments that they expect her to reach 85 lbs. They wanted a larger breed after tragically losing two other pets to coyotes.

The Mirrorball Champion Can’t Wait to Meet Fans All Weekend

When asked what she was most looking forward to over the weekend, Sharna Burgess simply said, “everything.”

“Well first of all, I get to dance with my people,” she shared. “It’s been such a minute since I was out on stage with them all. I’m so excited for that. We’ve been rehearsing all week. Does my body hurt? Yes, it does. But my heart and soul are so happy.”

The dancer went on to say that she’s excited to meet and connect with the fans that make “Dancing With the Stars” so special. Sharna shared that she’s met many on tour in the past, and they’re excitedly attending the convention.

At 41, Sharna Burgess is still incredibly young. However, she also prioritizes self-care to prevent injuries on the dance floor.

“I have been an avid peptide user for the last 10 years,” she told us. “It’s helped me with longevity things like BPC, and that helps with muscle recovery and cell recovery.”

But at the end of the day, a body in motion stays in motion. Sharna always keeps moving, which has helped her keep dancing long after she left “Dancing With the Stars.”

“If you continue to move and train, keep the muscles strong, eat well, all of that takes care of you,” she added.

The first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention runs through August 2 in Palm Springs, California. DWTS season 35 kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC with a second episode the following night on September 16.