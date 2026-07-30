Sharna Burgess Clarifies Wedding Rumors After ‘Finding’ Dream Venue

“Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess still plans to marry the man of her dreams, Brian Austin Green. However, it probably won’t be in a fairytale-like Irish manor after all.

The couple dominated headlines in June while vacationing in Ireland. After a visit to the Adare Manor Hotel, Sharna posted several gorgeous photos of the estate, noting that she found her perfect wedding venue.

Although many fans would have loved to see the couple have their ceremony and reception there, Sharna is setting the record straight. A wedding is certainly coming — just in a more realistic location.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Fell in Love With Ireland

“Wedding location found 🥰🤩,” the Australian dancer captioned an Instagram post in June. The first photo depicted the beautiful couple sharing a romantic kiss in front of the picturesque manor. However, Sharna never meant anyone to take the post seriously.

“It’s my birthday and Father’s Day landed on the same day this year and it’s just dreamy,” the 41-year-old revealed on the “Whine Down” podcast. “The grounds look like something out of a fairy tale. I was like, ‘Baby, this is the best wedding location ever,’ and he said, ‘Yes it is.’”

While the couple genuinely fell in love with the spot, they recognize it’s not very practical.

“If at some point we could swing that, then sure, let’s go get married at a damn manor,” Sharna continued. “We haven’t booked a damn manor for our wedding…Suddenly the whole internet thinks I booked a wedding.”

Even the dancer’s family members thought the couple had booked the Adare Manor.

“My auntie in Australia left me a voice note and she was like, ‘Sharna, it’s a bit far for all of us to travel,’” Sharna revealed on the podcast. “We have not yet booked a location for our wedding. We have so much going on.”

The Australian Dancer Joins the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Convention

Right now, Sharna Burgess and many other “Dancing With the Stars” alums are getting ready for the first DWTS convention this weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity for DWTS fans to gather and learn from pros and former contestants.

The event runs from July 31 through August 2 in Palm Springs, California. Tickets and event information can be found on the official website.

It’s unknown whether or not Sharna Burgess will be part of the upcoming 35th season this fall. However, other pro dancers are receiving calls and starting their training routines.

Rylee Arnold is expected to be one of the returning pros this year. The 21-year-old posted on social media that she and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, were getting ready for another stint of long-distance.

When pros sign up for another season of DWTS, they are required to move to Los Angeles for about four months. Since the season premiere is just a little over a month away, the out-of-state pros are thinking about their living arrangements.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 stars at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. An exciting second episode premieres the following night on September 16.