‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces First Country Album and Releases New Single

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star K. Michelle has been a force in R&B music since the 2010s. However, the chart-topping songstress and former “Love & Hip Hop” star has always spoken about Country music being her passion. Now, years later, the RHOA newbie is set to release her first album in the genre, “Jesus & Whiskey,” in October. Plus, she’s also released a new single.

The platinum-selling singer took to Instagram on July 29 to announce her album and new single. She said, “It’s time for a REAL outlaw to ride! Preorder my new album Jesus & Whiskey 🥃 available 10/16/26! Download my new single “Jesus & Whiskey” NOW!! Link in bio!”

The post includes what appears to be the album cover for “Jesus & Whiskey.”

K. Michelle Recently Opened Up About Her Love of Country Music

Getty K. Michelle and Jellyroll

Michelle spoke to PEOPLE in July 2026 about her upcoming album as well as her lifelong love of country music. First, the “VSOP” singer discussed her roots, saying, “Being a Tennessee girl, [country] is my first genre of choice, and I was always told because of other reasons, I couldn’t sing that.”

She continued, “When it came down to it, I am a country singer. It’s new to the world, but to everyone around me, they know it’s my whole life, so it’s time to do what it is I do, and I’m really excited about it.”

Regarding the album, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star collaborated with Kristian Bush from Sugarland on production. It features nine songs. She described the album, saying, “I’ve just wanted my album to be perfect. Kristian Bush I’ve known over six years, and he’s [always] been supportive of what I’ve been doing.”

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The singer added, “So it’s all coming full circle, and I just felt like I was taking my time, and I wanted to put it out when it was right. I didn’t want to rush it.”

After that, she revealed the meaning behind the album cover for “Jesus & Whiskey.” According to her, “I’m watering myself. I’ve had to dig into myself, and I’ve had to hype myself up. I’ve had to, even in this long release, as I’m terrified, I have to look in that mirror and say, ‘You’re going to be okay’ and ‘You can’t define my box.’ You can’t define what my fairytale looks like inside. That’s what the album cover’s about.”

Toward the end of the interview, the RHOA star also discussed her overall legacy as an artist. She said, “I’m not an artist doing a country album. I’m a country artist. And it’s just amazing to see people go pull up old work and even hear the R&B albums, and they would tell me then, ‘She sounds like a country singer. Why isn’t she?'”

She Also Discussed ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Getty K. Michelle at the 57th Annual CMA Awards

Also in the PEOPLE interview, Michelle detailed how she feels being cast on season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” helped tell her story. Notably, she detailed portions of her journey in making her country music debut on the show.

She said, “People want to understand what it is that you’re singing [about]. And I’ve had a rough year — one thing that Housewives did was expose that. But that’s me. I’ve never portrayed a perfect life.”

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The songstress added, “I respect the franchise and what they mean to culture, and I just thought it was important for [fans] to see and grow with me on this show as I release the album and keep on growing through the year.”

Regarding RHOA, the season 17 finale airs on Bravo on August 2. After that, part one of the reunion will premiere on August 9.