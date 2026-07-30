Rob Gronkowski Reveals ‘Really Cool’ Details About the Raffles at the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding

With more and more celebrities coming forward to share intel about the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fans are getting an increasingly clearer picture of what took place within Madison Square Garden on that magical night.

Among the celebrity wedding guests to share their experiences has been ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk Wanted to Win

Having already dished about the couple’s “top-notch” wedding in his podcast, a new interview with People found Gronkowski detailing how the raffles worked.

It’s been previously reported that guests were able to win some big-ticket items being raffled off.

However, Gronkowski is now revealing that it wasn’t as simple as that.

“I did [participate in the raffle]. I was trying to win something for my girl, Camille,” the former New England Patriots tight end told the magazine.

Games Led to Raffles

As Gronkowski explained, guests weren’t eligible to participate in the raffles unless they competed in the games that had been set up at the reception, ranging from mini-golf to carnival-style contests.

“I participated because, what was really cool was that you had to play the games in order to get the raffle tickets, so that was really, really cool,” he divulged.

“You had to earn the raffle tickets and that’s why I appreciate it. It wasn’t no hand-me-outs, you had to earn the raffle tickets, and that’s what made it so much fun,” Gronkowski added.

He Was ‘A Little Bit Starstruck’

Of course, Gronkowski’s was far from the only famous face in attendance. In addition to his former teammate Tom Brady, the wedding was bursting with A-list celebrities from the worlds of sports and showbiz.

That was particularly true when he and longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek hit the dance floor, rubbing elbows and some of the world’s biggest stars while music icons such as Paul McCartney performed onstage.

In fact, he recalled his “favorite highlight” from that night “was just the dance floor and everyone performing” during the star-studded reception.

“It was so cool to see it live, to be able to have a good time on the dance floor and to mingle with so many people in my industry, but also so many people in other industries,” recalled Gronkowski, admitting he was “a little bit starstruck” by all the celebs in attendance.

“I mean, when you meet someone that’s been your hero, that you’ve been watching, but you’ve just gotta play it cool, though,” he added.

‘Big’ But ‘Intimate’

Looking back on the evening, Gronkowski remembers the Kelce-Swift nuptials as “a magnificent wedding.”

He added, “For how big it was, it was very intimate still. There’s no doubt about it.”

Why He Can Find Weddings Uncomfortable

For Gronkowski, who’s been in a longterm relationship with Kostek since 2013 but has yet to pop the question, attending weddings together inevitably leads to conversations that put him on the spot.

As he observed in an episode of his “The Other Football” podcast, he’s found that weddings tend to bring about questions about when he and Kostek will be walking down the aisle.

“[Weddings] encourage everyone to ask when you’re popping the question right in front of your significant other,” he said. “So it’s a lot of encouragement, it’s no doubt about it.”