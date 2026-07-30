Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin’s Son, 20-Year-Old Moses, Debuts New Girlfriend

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son Moses Martin has gone public with his new girlfriend. The 20-year-old shared a birthday tribute to Campbell Fealy on Instagram, confirming the relationship. Like Sunday Rose, who has attracted attention while creating her own path, Moses is becoming known beyond his famous parents. As reported by Hello!, the post marks the first time he has publicly introduced his girlfriend. It also comes during a busy year as he continues building careers in both music and fashion.

Moses Martin Goes Public With New Romance

According to Hello!, Campbell turned 21 this week, prompting the now-unavailable birthday tribute. One photo showed the couple wearing matching outfits while he wrapped his arms around her. The caption read, “Favorite person’s birthday.”

A second image featured Campbell at the beach. Alongside it, he wrote, “I love you big time.”

As reported in the Daily Mail, Campbell is a first-year student at Brown University. She is also the daughter of prominent sports medicine surgeon Dr. Stephen Fealy. The publication noted that she previously attended Middlebury College before transferring to Brown.

The relationship announcement comes as the son of Gwyneth and Chris is becoming increasingly visible in his own right.

Moses Is Building His Own Career

The romance follows several major milestones. According to Just Jared, Moses recently landed his first fashion campaign with Burberry. The campaign, titled “Escape to the Countryside,” also featured models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal and Sang Woo Kim.

The campaign included music from his band, People I’ve Met. It marked another step in his growing career as both a musician and model.

As reported by Hello!, he previously spoke with Nylon about receiving advice from his famous father. Chris Martin encouraged him to “never give up,” a lesson that has stayed with him as his career develops.

He also shared another piece of advice. Chris told him to “trust the songs” instead of worrying about numbers or outside opinions. The singer said that if the music felt right, it would eventually “find the place” it belonged.

According to the Daily Mail, he also released his debut EP with People I’ve Met earlier this year and made his first Burberry campaign shortly afterward.

A Creative Future Encouraged by His Famous Parents

Both of his parents have spoken proudly about their children’s ambitions.

According to Hello!, Gwyneth previously told E! News that both of her children – Apple and Moses – were “definitely artist souls.” She said they were “academic,” while also having “beautiful free spirits.”

She expanded on those thoughts in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Gwyneth said she was “thrilled” that her children wanted to pursue careers in the arts. The actress also explained that she hopes they always stay true to themselves. She said she wants them to be “fully themselves” without worrying about other people’s opinions.

With a new relationship now public, Moses continues to carve out his own path. Between university, music, fashion, and now his first public romance, the young model is steadily stepping beyond the shadow of his famous parents. Other young members of famous families, including Prince George, are also entering new stages of life in the spotlight. While Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin remain proud supporters, Moses is creating a name for himself. This latest milestone simply adds another chapter to Moses Martin’s growing story.