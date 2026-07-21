Sunday Rose, 18, Is Nicole Kidman’s Mini-Me in Gorgeous Italy Vacation Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban is making waves with stunning vacation photos from Italy. The 18-year-old model looked effortlessly chic during her European getaway. Like Gisele Bündchen, she recently offered fans a glimpse of life on vacation. Her latest photos also highlight just how much she resembles her famous mother.

Sunday Rose Looks Just Like Nicole Kidman in New Italy Photos

According to Hello!, the teenager has been enjoying a relaxing summer in Europe. One recent Instagram photo captured her posing alongside her older cousin, Sybella Hawley, the daughter of Nicole’s sister, Antonia Kidman.

She wore a simple black dress and styled her brunette hair in long, loose waves. The fresh look only highlighted the striking similarities between mother and daughter. As reported by Hello!, the resemblance was especially noticeable in her side profile and facial features.

The new photos come just weeks after the aspiring model celebrated her 18th birthday. They also offer another glimpse at her growing confidence in front of the camera.

While her hair is now darker than before, many fans have pointed out that she looks more like Nicole than ever. The relaxed vacation snaps showed her enjoying the Italian sunshine while spending time with family.

The resemblance goes beyond appearance. Like Nicole, Sunday Rose has been building an impressive modeling career at a young age.

According to Hello!, she made her runway debut for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Since then, she has walked for Christian Dior, appeared in a Miu Miu campaign, and landed the cover of Elle Australia.

Women’s Weekly also reported that her career has gathered momentum over the past two years. The publication noted that she recently appeared on the cover of Elle Australia and continues to establish herself in the fashion industry.

Her ambitions stretch beyond modeling. Hello! reports that, in a recent interview with Elle Australia, she revealed that she also hopes to work in film one day.

She explained that growing up around Nicole’s photo shoots sparked her creative interests. Those early experiences helped shape the direction she wants to take.

Nicole Kidman Remains Her Biggest Inspiration

Despite forging her own path, Sunday Rose has made it clear that her mother remains her biggest role model.

Speaking to Elle Australia, she described Nicole as her “biggest inspiration.” She also said her mother has “always been so creative” and is “a key part of everything I do.”

According to Women’s Weekly, she also shared an important lesson she learned at home. She said, “If you say you’re going to do something, stick to your word and do it.” She also explained that staying in school “keeps me grounded,” despite her growing fashion career.

Nicole has proudly supported her daughter during several major milestones. Earlier this year, the pair attended the Met Gala together for Sunday Rose’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.

According to Hello!, Nicole later joked during Vogue’s livestream that her daughter still had “school tomorrow morning, by 8 a.m.” She added that her daughter had been “so calm through the whole thing.”

While Nicole remains one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, her eldest daughter is steadily creating a name for herself. Between high-profile runway appearances, magazine covers, and glamorous vacations, Sunday Rose is enjoying an exciting year. The next generation of celebrity children, including Harper Beckham, continues to fascinate fans around the world. Sunday also remains focused on staying grounded as her career continues to grow.