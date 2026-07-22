Kelly Osbourne Shares Heartbreaking Reflection on Grief One Year After Ozzy’s Passing

Kelly Osbourne is continuing to open up about the overwhelming grief she has experienced since losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Tuesday, July 21, the former reality TV star shared a deeply personal message on Instagram reflecting on how loss has changed her over the past year. The emotional post came as she marked the first anniversary of Ozzy’s death, offering an honest look at how grief has reshaped her life.

Kelly Opens Up About Her Grief

“What I’ve come to know about grief in the last year!” Kelly began.

Rather than focusing only on missing her father, Kelly explained that she also mourns the person she was before experiencing such profound loss.

“I don’t just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name,” she wrote.

She continued by describing grief as something that quietly transforms every part of a person’s life.

“There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you’ll spend a lifetime trying to recognize.”

Kelly acknowledged that many people think grief is simply about missing someone who has died, but she believes the experience goes much deeper.

“People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorrow is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them.”

She went on to describe grief as something that cannot truly be understood until someone experiences it firsthand.

“Grief is a language no one truly speaks until life forces it upon them. It cannot be explained, borrowed, or imagined. You only understand its endless ache when you’ve stood in the unbearable silence, carrying a love that has nowhere left to go.”

Reflecting on the past year, Kelly admitted she misses the carefree version of herself that existed before losing her father.

“I miss who I was before my daddy died. Before my heart became a home for absence. Before every memory became both a blessing and a wound.”

She concluded the moving message by describing how loss permanently changes a person.

“Some losses don’t simply break you. They divide your life into two people. The one you were before, and the one left behind. And perhaps that is grief’s cruelest truth. Not that death takes the ones we love, but that it leaves us living as ghosts of the people we used to be.”

Kelly Wrote a Letter to Her Dad

The emotional reflection came alongside another heartfelt tribute Kelly shared for Ozzy on the anniversary of his death.

“My Daddy, One year ago today, the world changed forever,” she wrote in a separate post. “Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible. I know you are still with me. I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in every song that stops me in my tracks, is the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me.”

Kelly also revealed that the hardest part of losing her father isn’t simply that he is gone, but that she can no longer hug him or feel the comfort he always provided.

“The hardest part isn’t that you’re gone. The hardest part is that I can’t touch you. I can’t hold your hand. I can’t wrap my arms around you or feel the safety that only you could give me,” she wrote. “I always thought life was hard, but life without you has been the hardest thing I have ever had to.”

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. His daughter’s latest posts offer a candid glimpse into the lasting impact of grief while honoring the enduring bond they shared