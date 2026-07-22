Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley Reveal Wedding Plans, Talk Future Kids

Jason Tartick is officially off the market! “The Bachelorette” season 14 contestant proposed to his girlfriend, Wags & Walks founder Kathryn Hurley, while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple announced the sweet news on Instagram on Monday, July 13, sharing snapshots of the pair sailing around the stunning Italian region as Hurley showed off her stunning engagement ring. “Right where we belong 💍,” the caption of their joint Instagram post read.

Now, the couple is opening up about their wedding plans, including where they see themselves saying “I do,” and even revealed plans for children.

Jason Tartick & Fiancée Kathryn Hurley Reveal Possible Wedding Location

Newly engaged couple Jason Tartick and Kathryn Hurley shared wedding details on Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, including the locations they have in mind for their special day.

“I think we have it narrowed down to three spots,” Hurley revealed. “Which would be out of the states, Cabo is like the number one out-of-state location. And then, Nashville and Michigan,” she added.

Tartick then added that he could see him and Hurley sharing their vows in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, adding, “I think, I live in Nashville, maybe we’ll do it here. Maybe we’ll do it where you’re from, or maybe we’ll do it somewhere out of the country.”

However, the couple did state that a wedding in Europe will be a no-go. “Right now, we don’t want to go to Europe; definitely don’t want to do that,” Tartick shared with Hurley, who replied, “We want to be considerate; my sister has four kids, some older people, and making it accessible to some of the family members we need there.”

The couple admitted that their “dream wedding” may not be realistic for a few practical reasons, but agreed that what was most important is simply getting married.

“I’m just trying to marry you,” Hurley said. “I want a beautiful wedding, and I want it to feel like us, but I don’t want to get lost in the sauce.”

Hurley & Tartick Share How Many Children They Would Love to Have

Tartick and Hurley also opened up about their plans for kids. And it sounds like that might happen sooner rather than later, with Hurley proudly telling listeners, “I want kids with you.”

However, Hurley did share that she had never really envisioned herself as a mother, and she still didn’t see that in her future as she began dating Tartick. But those beliefs quickly changed as she and Tartick got closer in their relationship.

“I met you, and I said I didn’t want kids. I think that shows the importance of a partner in your life and something I talked a lot in therapy,” she shared. “And I want your babies… We will have kids, all things willing. I felt that I had met the love of my life and wanted to have a partner that I could parent well with. And seeing a little scraggly little kid running around? Hell yeah, I’ll do that with you.”

In fact, both stars shared that they would love “a couple” of kids. “Two max,” they happily agreed on.