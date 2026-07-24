Rihanna Shows Off Blonde Hair, ‘Incredible Curves’ & ‘Long, Toned Legs’ in ‘Breathtaking’ Lingerie Photos

Along with being a music industry icon, Rihanna is also known for her buzz-worthy beauty and epic fashion sense. The latter includes her popular line of lingerie, which the star has just given fans a look at in new photos (and a video) that show her slaying an eye-catching look while wearing a lovely pink piece.

Rihanna Looks ‘Oh So Pretty in Pink’

“Rihanna sent temperatures soaring in pink lingerie as she promoted her brand-new Savage x Fenty range,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday, July 24. “The singer, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a slew of sexy snaps in a lace corseted set.”

“She showed off her incredible curves in the body-hugging ensemble for the beach-themed photoshoot, just ten months after giving birth to her daughter Rocki,” the Mail noted. “In one sizzling snap, the singer arched her back on all fours as she pushed her bottom through a blue and white pool float. In another, she lay in a blow-up pool as she placed her hand on her chest, looking every inch the siren.”

Rihanna also added a caption to her post, writing, “Luxe 💖 Lace. Meet our new, softest stretch lace evaaaa.”

Pink Lace, Blonde Hair and Rosy Blush? Perfection!

Rihanna also shared a video that showed her still wearing the lovely pink lace piece. The clip gives fans a clear look at the singer’s current shade of chic blonde hair as well as her makeup, which boasts just the right amount of smokiness at the outer edge of each eye and the rosiest blush covering her cheeks.

“Rihanna is back with another breathtaking campaign for her famous brand, Savage x Fenty,” The Fashion Spot also reported. “Taking to social media to showcase her latest lingerie collection, the global superstar turned up the heat in a see-through, plunging lace micro minidress. Posing in a playful pool-themed set, the music and beauty mogul proved once again why she remains the ultimate queen of sultry fashion and effortless confidence in the gorgeous bubblegum pink ensemble.”

“The delicate floral lace offered a fully see-through finish that hugged her famous curves seamlessly,” The Fashion Spot noted. “Additionally, the dress featured underwire bra cups with a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin spaghetti straps. Cut super short along her thighs, the daring micro-mini silhouette put her long, toned legs on full display. The dress also features a back cut-out in the shape of an inverted triangle.”

The Fashion Spot continued by pointing out that “Rihanna elevated her playful shoot with opulent gold jewelry. She layered delicate gold chain necklaces around her neck, featuring a shimmering yellow gemstone pendant. She also wore bold, sparkling gold rings on her fingers that complemented her famous hand tattoos.”

There’s no doubt that fans loved everything about the photos and video, with one person leaving a comment on Rihanna’s initial post, saying, “Oh so pretty in pink💓💗💕💞💖💝”

“MY ROLE MODEL TO THE MOON AND BACK ❤️❤️❤️,” another person wrote.

A third social media user added, “Summer Vibes with Fenty! 🔥💯👑”