Jessica Simpson, 45, ‘Lights Up’ Social Media In ‘Racy Lingerie’ After Major 100 Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson definitely knows how to create a buzz among her fans, which is just what she did when she recently posed in a bikini after losing 100 pounds.

Now, people have taken notice as the star has shared a new photo of herself looking incredible in stunning lingerie.

Jessica ‘Exuded Confidence’ In Her Fabulous Lingerie Photo

Getty Jessica Simpson

“Jessica Simpson shows off new lingerie photos and social media lights up,” Parade reported on Saturday, June 27.

Indeed, in an Instagram post that showed the singer in her brand’s vibrant floral swimsuit, denim ensemble and pretty pink dress, she can also be seen (in the fourth image) wearing a gorgeous lingerie set along with a dainty coverup.

The Daily Mail also reported that Simpson “exuded confidence” as she “showed off her thinner-than-ever frame in a racy lingerie shoot,” which “showcased her ample cleavage and washboard abs as she modelled a floral bra and cardigan — while showing off her plump pout.”

Simpson’s fans certainly loved the look, with one person leaving a comment on her post, writing, “🙌❤️🔥 Queen. 🔥❤️🙌”

“Gorgeous ✨👙🤍,” another adoring fan added.

A third social media user wrote, “Let em know Jess!😍😍😍”

“Beautiful and talented lady,” came from another fan.

Someone else left a comment for the star, saying, “Fierce and ready to take on the world 🔥”

Jessica Is Grateful That Fans ‘Have Accepted’ Her as She Is

Getty Jessica Simpson

The buzz around Simpson’s new post shouldn’t be surprising. Indeed, on June 8, Simpson shared an emotional Instagram post that featured photos of her performing on stage and included a special message for her fans that acknowledged their unwavering support as she’s gone through major life changes.

“As I go through my life and my heart gets broken inside of my safe places, I have learned to cling to these words that have become somewhat of a daily affirmation ‘Home is a feeling, not a place’…,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“Not only do I say these words to myself, I sing these words in the song, Fade, off of Nashville Canyon part 2. I wrote Fade the day that the trajectory of my life changed forever in October of 2023,” she continued while referring to her split from husband, Eric Johnson. “After all that I have chosen to pull myself through with as much strength, courage, confidence and compassion possible, I am able to free myself from the pain of disappointment every single time I am blessed to be able to take the stage. I am so very grateful for the feeling of home on the stage.”

“Over the last 15yrs of not performing, I haven’t been able to fully express myself in ways that make the most sense for my life,” Simpson explained. “Each and every single one of you that bless my heart by comin’ to MY HOME on the stage have become a major part of my journey through the pain and the joy.”

“Y’all have resurrected my purpose and have accepted me as I am! There is just no greater achievement than to be able to be seen and experienced as myself,” she added. “I’m so lucky to vulnerably sing and chat with all of you that come to these shows! Thank y’all for making me feel loved and valued!”