Lionel Richie’s Ex-Wife Provides 1st Family Update Since His Hospitalization & Canceled Shows

Lionel Richie’s ex-wife, Brenda Richie, has given the first update from his family since the legendary singer and “American Idol” judge was hospitalized after cutting short his concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 24, 2026.

Other than a statement from Lionel’s team that said he was “heartbroken” to have to cancel his next two shows after falling ill, there had been no updates from the 77-year-old star or his family until a tweet from Brenda on June 26.

Brenda Richie Assures Fans That Lionel Richie is ‘OK’ & Defends His Decision to Tour at 77

Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/TuDhvOyqP8— Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) June 26, 2026

Brenda, who was Lionel’s college sweetheart and was married to him from 1975 to 1993, shared an article about the star’s hospitalization on June 26 and wrote, “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage. ❤️❤️”

Many fans responded to Brenda’s tweet, grateful for the update and hopeful Lionel was resting well.

But Brenda pushed back on responses that questioned Lionel touring at 77, including one who replied to her update with, “People need to retire already. They surely don’t need the money.” Brenda responded, “It is not up to you when people should retire. Keep your own house in order.”

Getty Lionel Richie, Lisa Parigi, Harlow Madden, Sparrow Madden, Nicole Richie, Brenda Harvey-Richie, and Joel Madden attend the Los Angeles premiere of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” in April 2024 in Los Angeles

Although Lionel and Brenda haven’t been a couple since their 1993 divorce, they have remained close, bonding over their daughter, Nicole Richie, and being grandparents to her kids with Joel Madden. In 2024, they were a united force on the red carpet at the premiere of Nicole’s reboot of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Lionel’s longtime love Lisa Parigi was also part of the family photos.

Lionel Richie Was Hospitalized Overnight, Per Reports

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On June 24, videos quickly circulated of Lionel struggling to perform during the opening night of his 26-city summer tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, telling the crowd he felt dizzy and sitting down in the middle of one song at Grand Casino Arena.

Richie left the stage, and his band played for 15 minutes, audience members shared on social media, but he never returned to finish the concert. CBS affiliate WCCO-TV reported that when it reached out to the arena, a statement from Richie’s team said, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. We won’t be able to continue with tonight’s show.”

It was later reported that Richie was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remained overnight. There have been no specific updates on what caused Lionel’s dizziness, hospitalization, or show cancellations.

Live Nation Chicago posted a statement on June 26, revealing that Lionel’s upcoming performances in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, had been postponed “under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health.”

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,” the statement said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

The statement said Lionel is expected to return to the stage on June 30, when the “Sing a Song All Night Long” tour is slated to resume in Pittsburgh.