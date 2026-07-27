Lionel Richie’s Concert Postponed Until 2027 Weeks After Onstage Health Scare

Lionel Richie’s long-awaited debut concert in Malta will have to wait another year. The 77-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the Ta’ Qali Concert Area on August 18. Organizers have now postponed the show until 2027, leaving ticket holders waiting for a new date.

The announcement made by the “American Idol” judge on Instagram comes several weeks after Richie became dizzy during a concert in Minnesota and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

However, organizers have not connected that medical incident to the Malta postponement.

Why Was Lionel Richie’s Malta Concert Postponed?

Richie’s appearance at Ta’ Qali would have marked his first performance in Malta. Fans were expecting a career-spanning show featuring songs such as “All Night Long,” “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “Hello.”

Instead, ticket holders received an email Monday informing them that the concert could not proceed as planned. Organizers attributed the decision to circumstances outside their control but offered no further explanation.

The replacement date will be announced on October 31, according to the Times of Malta.

Can Lionel Richie Ticket Holders Request Refunds?

Disney Lionel Richie on “American Idol” in 2026

Fans who no longer wish to attend can submit a request through the event’s designated refund form.

Those who prefer to wait will not need to purchase another ticket. Their existing tickets will remain valid and automatically transfer to the new 2027 performance once the date is confirmed.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding,” organizers wrote in their message.

Further information about the rescheduled show, including whether the venue will remain the same, has not yet been released.

Lionel Richie Experienced Dizziness During Minnesota Concert

The postponement follows a difficult opening night on Richie’s tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

During the June 24 concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, Richie told the crowd he felt dizzy and sat down while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.” He later ended the show early and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, People reported.

Two subsequent concerts, scheduled for Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, were postponed while the “American Idol” judge rested.

His former wife, Brenda Harvey Richie, soon reassured concerned fans that the singer was recovering.

“Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage,” she wrote on X.

Lionel Richie Returned to Performing Days Later

Richie made good on that promise June 30, returning to the stage at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

“I had you worried there for a minute, huh?” he joked at the start of the concert, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The singer completed his performance and appeared in good spirits throughout the evening. His return suggested the Minnesota incident had not kept him from resuming the tour.

At this point, neither Richie nor his representatives have publicly identified his health as the reason for postponing the Malta concert. For fans who choose to hold onto their tickets, the countdown now shifts to October 31, when organizers are expected to reveal when Richie will finally make his Malta debut.