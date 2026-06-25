Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Scary Concert Incident

Legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie was transported to the hospital after he cut his concert short on Wednesday, June 24.

TMZ reports that after Richie departed the stage, he was met by paramedics backstage and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

However, the outlet adds that it was just “a precautionary measure.”

Lionel Richie Told The Crowd He Was Feeling ‘Dizzy’

Richie was performing at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he said he felt “dizzy” and “strange.” This came up while he was performing “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and the Grammy Award winner ultimately had to perform the song sitting down.

“What I have learned about my years of being in the busy, when you are feeling dizzy, sit yo a—down,” he told the crowd, according to a video posted on Instagram. “And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit yo a—down. Now, I want you to know that’s the first time in the history of ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ I’ve done it sitting down. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign, y’all.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune further reported that Richie then performed “Three Times a Lady” at a piano before leaving the stage.

Richie’s band remained on the stage for roughly 15 minutes before leaving. Recorded music played afterwards. PEOPLE reports that about 40 minutes into the intermission, Richie’s saxophonist, Dino Soldo, came out and thanked the crowd for attending but said the singer was unable to continue as he was feeling unwell.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” he said. “Safe travels home, everyone.”

This was the first show of Richie’s joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The next performance is set for Friday, June 26, in Chicago. They are scheduled to perform at 26 venues, including Toronto, Boston, N.Y.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The final show is on August 14 in Austin, Texas. However, he has performances in Malta and the U.K., as well as a date in St. Louis and a show in São Paulo, Brazil throughout 2026.

Fans Send Well-Wishes To Lionel Richie

“Prayers for a speedy recovery Mr. Ritchie. You are GOLDEN,” one person wrote.

“Hoping Lionel is okay! A true legend who still brings the house down — get well soon so we can all keep ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together!,” another person commented.

“Wishing Lionel Richie good health. Fans around the world will be sending their best wishes and hoping for positive news,” a fan posted.

“Hoping Lionel Richie is doing well and makes a quick recovery. He has brought joy to millions through his music over the years,” another fan said.

“I hope he’s OK. Something felt off from the minute he hit the stage. The timing, the sound, the singing. It was his 1st concert of the tour. After sitting down for Dancing on the Ceiling, he sang 3 times a lady and then left the stage. Told us to wait while he took an unscheduled intermission. 45 minutes later, the concert was ended,” one fan recalled.