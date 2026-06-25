Drake Co-Parent Sophie Brussaux Marries Fighter Efe Caliskan in Gorgeous Canadian Wedding

Love is in the air for Sophie Brussaux! The accomplished visual artist and mother to Drake’s eight-year-old son, Adonis, is trading the co-parenting spotlight for the life of a wife. She has officially tied the knot with Turkish Muay Thai fighter Efe Çalışkan. The wedding took place in a gorgeous, private ceremony in Toronto.

The intimate celebration for Brussaux, 36, and Çalışkan, 26, was held over a beautiful Father’s Day weekend in North York, Ontario.

Guests were treated to a “fairytale” where the bride absolutely dazzled. The event was anchored by a jaw-dropping, seven-carat pear-shaped diamond ring courtesy of Zaid Jewels.

While Brussaux has earned praise for her low-key, successful co-parenting dynamic with the Scorpion superstar, her big day was strictly about the couple. They have seamlessly blended their worlds of fine art and competitive combat sports.

Meet the Fighter: Efe Caliskan

While Brussaux has spent years navigating the high-profile worlds of mainstream entertainment and fine art, her new husband brings his own impressive athletic credentials to the table.

Efe Caliskan is a professional Muay Thai fighter based in Thornhill, Ontario. Known for his intense discipline and sharp striking skills, the young athlete recently expanded his horizons by making a highly anticipated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut in Canada. There, he secured a dominant, unanimous decision victory.

Despite their 10-year age gap, sources close to the couple note that Caliskan’s grounded lifestyle as an elite athlete has provided a deeply supportive and stable environment for Brussaux.

Inside the Stunning Ceremony Details

Surrounded by an intimate group of close family and friends, the couple exchanged vows in an enchanted-like setting. The bride absolutely stunned in a classic gown. She paired her look with elegant Amina Muaddi heels and a curated selection of fine heirloom jewelry.

The undisputed showstopper of the day was Brussaux’s jaw-dropping wedding ring. Crafted by the luxury designers at Zaid Jewels, the custom piece features a massive 7-carat pear-shaped diamond set on a delicate, sparkling band. The Toronto-based jeweler later shared a close-up video of the incredible craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Caliskan opted for a sleek, timeless platinum wedding band to seal their vows.

The Co-Parenting Journey with Drake

The pair first met back in January 2017 during the rapper’s Boy Meets World tour in Amsterdam. Later that year, on October 11, 2017, they welcomed their son, Adonis Graham. While his fatherhood was initially kept private, Drake proudly confirmed his paternity on his 2018 album “Scorpion,” rapping about his dedication to raising his son. He maintained this dedication despite the brief nature of his relationship with Brussaux.

Over the years, the former partners have turned a rocky public start into a masterclass in modern co-parenting. Drake has frequently praised Brussaux’s dedication as a mother, even crowning her “co-parent of the year” on his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy. The duo regularly reunite in Toronto to celebrate Adonis’s birthdays and school milestones together. This strong, supportive foundation has allowed Brussaux to confidently build a beautiful new life in Canada alongside Caliskan. As a result, fans and family alike are celebrating the joyful blending of their families.