Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Jon Bon Jovi’s Sweet Grandpa Routine With Her Baby Girl

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing a rare peek into life with her and Jake Bongiovi’s baby girl, and it sounds like Jon Bon Jovi is fully embracing grandpa duty.

During a June 25 appearance on “Today,” Brown opened up about how involved Jon and wife Dorothea have been with the daughter she and Bongiovi welcomed through adoption in 2025. And according to Brown, the Bon Jovi frontman is not playing around when it comes to being a grandpa.

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Brown said the rocker and Dorothea recently spent the day with the little girl, and it included a Target run that apparently turned into a full-on grandparent shopping spree. She also shared that Jon has been right on the floor with his granddaughter, laughing, filming her and soaking in all of her newest moments.

The sweet update adds to what Bon Jovi has already said publicly about becoming a grandfather, making it pretty clear that this is a role he is loving.

Millie Bobby Brown Says Jon Bon Jovi Is a Very Present Grandpa

Brown revealed on “Today” that Jon and Dorothea recently had her daughter for the whole day and filled a Target cart with things for her. She also shared a cute look at how Jon acts when he is with the baby.

“You know he’s just always on the floor crawling around with her and dying laughing, videoing every new thing she does,” Brown said.

Brown called Jon “the best” and praised Dorothea as her “amazing mother-in-law,” adding that they are “the most present grandparents” and that she and Jake feel lucky to have them in their daughter’s life.

The actress’ comments line up with what Bon Jovi has already said about stepping into grandfatherhood. As previously reported, the rocker revealed that he goes by “Papa Jon” and proudly described himself as a “giddy, goofy grandfather” while opening up about becoming a grandparent. Bon Jovi and Dorothea became grandparents for the first time after Brown and Jake adopted their daughter in 2025. Later that same year, Bon Jovi’s older son Jesse also welcomed a daughter with his wife.

Bon Jovi Has Been Gushing About His Granddaughter Since 2025

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Brown’s new comments are just the latest sign that Bon Jovi has been all in on grandfatherhood from the start. Back in October 2025, he told Today that the bond with his granddaughter was immediate.

“Immediately you fall in love,” Bon Jovi said at the time, adding that once he met Brown and Jake’s daughter, it was simply, “That’s my granddaughter.”

That interview also revealed Bon Jovi’s original grandpa nickname: “Papa.” He joked that his granddaughter “won’t be able to walk for at least 10 or 12 years because Papa will be carrying her everywhere she goes,” and even liked the idea of bringing her on tour with baby headphones.

Brown’s “Today” interview also comes after she recently opened up on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast about becoming a mother through adoption. Per People, Brown said adoption had always been part of her dream for motherhood and called waiting for the right call the hardest part of the process.

For now, Brown and Bongiovi are still keeping their daughter’s life private, but Brown’s latest update made one thing clear: Bon Jovi is fully in his grandpa era.

“He’s the best.”